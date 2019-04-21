Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• MUSEUM OPEN: The Museum of Troy History is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. The museum is also open by appointment by calling 339-5155. The museum is a walk through Troy’s past with rooms decorated from the late 1800’s to the early 1900’s. The museum also has an extensive display of Troy High School yearbooks dating back to 1918and a “one-room school house” with ink wells on the desks and a slate blackboard on the wall. Photos and maps will take visitors back in time along with a display of antique KitchenAid home mixers. Cove Spring Church will host a harvest supper from 5 pm to 7 pm on Saturday, October 27, at the church, 5705 Walnut Grove Road. The meal includes choice of barbecue sandwich, hot dog or coney dog; chips; salad; homemade cookie or brownie; and drink. Freewill donation requested. Meal delivery will be available for farmers harvesting crops in the Miami East school district. Delivery requests can be made from 4 pm to 6 pm the day of the supper. Call (937) 371-1126.

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come discover Brukner Nature Center’s vista birdlife and join members of the BNC Bird Club as you learn to identify feathered friends. All levels of birders welcome. Check out the feeders for our winter finches — pine siskins, purple finches and redpolls. Binoculars available for use.

• EGG HUNT: The Troy Fish & Game will offer an Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m.

• TICKET DEADLINE: The Bradford Lions will offer a chicken and pork chop dinner on April 28. All dinners are carry-out and presale tickets, available through today, are $7 and need purchased in advance and can be bought at either Bradford banks, Littman-Thomas Insurance, or from any Bradford Lion or Lioness members. Those interested also can call Kathy Myers at 448-2667 or Joanne Ferree at 620-7225.

• BREAKFAST: Have your Easter breakfast at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, and open to the public. Serving is 8- 11 a.m. Meals are $7 for adults and $3 for children 10 and under.

Monday

• DYNAMATION: Explore and enjoy classic Dynamation or stop-motion model animation film. Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill every Monday at 12:30 p.m. in April to re-visit an old favorite film or experience it for the first time. The theme of the month is Dynamation by writer and producer Ray Harryhausen. Popcorn will be provided or bring your own snacks. This week will be “Jason and the Argonauts” (1963). Call 676-2731 for more information.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill every Mondays at 6:30 p.m. to exercise, have fun, and get in shape together following a Zumba routine on DVD. Water is provided.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Join Milton-Union Public Library staff at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Participants of this Audio Club work on individual craft projects while listening to music or an audiobook. All are welcome and no registration is required. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BOLOGNA OR BRAT: Choose between fried bologna or a brat along with french fries. Serving begins at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $5.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center is open from 3-7 p.m. every Monday. Visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or see the center on Facebook. The center is handicapped accessible. Numerous items are on display. Items for sale are note cards, post cards and prints of artwork, created by Marcus Miller.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOASTMASTERS: The Miami County Toastmasters will meet from 7-8 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Those interested in improving communication and leadership skills are welcome to attend.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• Tipp City Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the board office, 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive. Call 667-8444 for more information.

• The Covington Street Committee will meet immediately following the regular council meeting.

• Brown Township Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the Township Building in Conover.

• The Union Township Trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Township Building, 9497 Markley Road, P.O. Box E, Laura. Call 698-4480 for more information.

Tuesday

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. A Lunch and Learn program will be at 11:30 a.m.

• BOOK SALE: The annual book sale and fine free week will be held April 23-26 at Bradford Public Library. In addition to books, there will be music CDs and even some holiday decorations and props from past programs. Friday will be $1 a bag day. Anything that will fit in a brown grocery bag for just $1. Proceeds from the book sale will benefit programs throughout the year. There will also be a fine-free week the same week. Bradford cardholders can have overdue fines waived as well as fees for one lost item waived.

• HISTORY IN A BOX: The second workshop of “US Military History in a Box,” will be held at the J. R. Clarke Public Library. The topic this evening will be “The Civil War.” These events are sponsored by Covington Optimists’s Club and presented by Miami Valley Veteran’s Museum and include actual replicas and artifacts from this period of our military history. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the presentation beginning at 6:30 p.m. The third workshop will be held on Tuesday, April 30 on “World War II,” same time and place. The event will last approximately one hour and refreshments will be served. For more information, call 473-2226.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami County Park District will hold its next Board of Commissioners meeting at 9 a.m. A work session will begin at 8 a.m. The meeting will be at the Lost Creek Reserve located at 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. For more information, contact the Miami County Park District at 335-6273.

• GAME NIGHT: Game night will be offered at the Piqua Public Library. Board games, card games and more will be offered in the Louis Room.

• BP CHECKS: Free blood pressure checks will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Circulation Desk of the Piqua Public Library.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778-0325 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living, Piqua. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday-Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• KNITTING CLASS: The fourth Tuesday of every month is a knitting and crochet class for beginners and pros alike at the Bradford Public Library at 6:30 p.m.

• STORY HOUR: A Development Skill’s Story Hour for Preschoolers, for ages 3-5, will be offered from 9-11 a.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Contact the library for more information at 473-2226.

Civic agenda

• The village of West Milton Council will have its workshop meeting at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

Wednesday

• KIWANIS: Doug Christian, retired Miami County Engineer, will speak on Miami County history at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit the website at www.piquakiwanis.org.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker Kelly Snyder, executive director of the Troy Rec. She will share about current programs, summer events, and give a history of the Rec, which has been an integral part of downtown Troy since the 1930s. The meeting will be held at noon at the Troy Country Club.

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and their caregivers are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Yoga will follow at 1 p.m.

• STEAK AND GRAVY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer steak and gravy at 6 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The West Milton Lions Club will help boost the blood supply during the Easter holiday season by hosting a community blood driv from 1-7 p.m. in the West Milton United Church of Christ Social Hall, 108 S. Main St., West Milton. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Hero Blood Donor” insulated travel tumbler from Community Blood Center. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SLIDERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer two sliders with toppings and chips for $3. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• GRANDMA’S KITCHEN: Grandma’s Kitchen will be offered from 5-6:15 p.m. at Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton. Meals will be served in the church’s activity center and are $7, with a child’s size being $3. The menu can be found at hoffmanumc.org.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week at 5 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Overeaters Anonymous meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The only requirement is a desire to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call (512) 577-0913.

• YOGA: All About YOGA will be offered at 6:15 p.m. in the lower Community Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• BROWN BAG: Brown Bag Books will meet from noon to 1 p.m. in the Founder’s Room of the Piqua Public Library.

Civic agenda

• The Concord Township Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at the Concord Township Memorial Building, 1150 Horizon West Court, Troy.

Thursday

• MUSICAL: Piqua Junior High will be performing “The Lion King, Jr.” at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $8 each and available at the junior high and also the night of the show.

• LECTURE SERIES: Dan Patterson, a renowned aviation photographer, author, designer, lecturer, and now film maker, will speak at the WACO Aviation Lecture Series at 7 p.m. in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Patterson will share a brief history of the Lafayette Escadrille, a 20-minute segment of the upcoming documentary film, and information about the current film project. Programs are scheduled to last one hour with questions to follow. Donations to the WACO Air Museum are accepted. Doors open to the public at 6:30 p.m. For questions, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

• DINE TO DONATE: Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers at Fazoli’s, 1887 W. Main St., Troy, for this month’s Dine to Donate. The event will run from 11:00am-8:00pm. Fazoli’s will donate a percentage of all food sales when guests present a flyer when ordering! Flyers are available at the following link http://bruknernaturecenter.com/assets/dine_to_donate2.pdf and at the Interpretive Building. Valid on dine in or carry-out.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill every Thursdays at 9 a.m. to exercise, have fun, and get in shape together following a Zumba routine on DVD. The library will not be open to the public yet, so please ring the bell for entry. Water is provided. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• CAR PARTY: Join Milton-Union Public Library staff from 6:30-8 p.m. Children up to fifth grade will receive a free car, do crafts, and play on a car track. Enter for a chance to win a door prize. No registration necessary. Call the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BOOK CLUB: The Milton-Union Public Library’s Adult Fiction Book Club will meet at noon to discuss Shelter in Place,” by Nora Roberts. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. A speaker from the Alzheimer’s Association will be at 12:30 p.m.

• SUMMER KICKOFF: Bradford Public Library and Bradford Schools will join forces again to offer a Summer Reading Kickoff event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Bradford Schools. Food, games, activities and crafts will be offered for free. This event is open for any elementary student in the community, including those in the home school community and students from other school districts. Registration will be required to attend. Students of Bradford Schools will have registration information sent home with them. Students not attending Bradford Schools can pick up registration information at the library.

• SALAD LUNCH: The Women of Westminster will offer the 47th annual salad luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash St., Piqua. Meals will be $8. The church is handicapped accessible and an elevator is available.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Knights of St. John in Piqua will help boost the blood supply during the Easter holiday season by hosting a community blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Great Hall, 110 S. Wayne St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Hero Blood Donor” insulated travel tumbler from Community Blood Center. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• TACO SALAD: Taco salad will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $5. Try your luck at Euchre for $5 at 7 p.m.

• CLASS LUNCH: The Piqua High School class of 1961 will meet at 11:30 a.m. for a salad luncheon at Westminister Presbyterian Church, Piqua.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

• CROCHET: Crocheting for Beginners will be offered at 6:30 p.m. in the Reference/Historical Room at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• STORY TIME: A story time program for toddlers and caregivers will be offered from 10:30-11 a.m. in the Children’s Department at the Piqua Public Library.

Friday

• ARBOR DAY: As part of Troy’s Tree City U.S.A. certification, the Troy Beautification Committee will welcome third grade representatives from Troy elementary schools to join in the planting of a Buckeye tree at Menke Park honoring the late Dr. Tom Redick. The event begins at 10 a.m. and the Troy Kiwanis Club will provide each of the elementary schools with a book about trees for the school library.

• LUNCH ON LAWN: The Miami County Cattleman’s Association will offer Lunch on the Lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Miami County Courthouse lawn. Meals will be $6 for a sirloin sandwich, $8 for a ribeye sandwich or $5 for an all beef hotdog with chips, cookie and pop or bottled water.

• BOOK SALE: The J. R. Clarke Public Library semi-annual book sale will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, sponsored by the Friends of J.R. Clarke Public Library. During the two days of book sales, if you currently have fine with J.R. Clarke, come on in and get the fines taken off your record. Fines can only be taken off a patron’s record in person at the library. The last two hours of the book sale from noon to 2 p.m. will be $1 per bag of books. For more information, call the library at 473-2226.

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three- piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $8 from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be available for $12.

• FISH FRY: St. Teresa Church, 6925 W. U.S. Rt. 36, will offer Lenten fish fries from 4-7 p.m.. Meals are $8 and inlclude fish, green beans, applesauce, roll and coffee. Other drinks and desserts are extra.

• FROG WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Frog Walk program from 8-9:30 p.m. at at Garbry Big Woods Sanctuary, 2540 E. Statler Road, Piqua. Join a park district naturalist and explore the amazing world of frogs and toads. Discover their wide variety of sounds at this night walk through the wetlands. Dress for the weather with sturdy walking shoes. Walk will vary from .5 to 1 mile. Bring a flashlight. Meet at the lower parking lot. Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BILLIARDS: Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• LENT SPECIAL: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza at 6 p.m.

• CHICKEN: Enjoy grilled chicken, macaroni and cheese, salad and dessert at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Meals are $8 per serving starting at 6 p.m.

• SPECIAL BOE: The Newton Local School Board of Education has scheduled a special board meeting 7 a.m. for the purpose to approve an interim guaranteed maximum price so that the construction project can begin. The meeting will be in the Newton School Board of Education Room.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

April 27

• BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Tipp City Public Library will host a book from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 11 E. Main St., Tipp City. Children’s books, hard back and paperback books, CDs and DVDs will be featured. All proceeds benefit the library.

• STEAK DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak, baked potato, salad bar and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will be hosting the “Quarters for Our Quarters” auction at 7 p.m. at the museum location, on the second floor of the Troy Masonic Temple Lodge, 107 W. Main St., Troy. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $3 and will include the purchase a numbered paddle, with additional paddles for $1. There will also be food and drink items for sale with all proceeds to benefit the museum.

• FAMILY CONCERT: Bring the whole family to the Hayner at 6:30 p.m. for a fun hands-on music workshop followed by a concert at 7:30 p.m. with Rum River Blend. At the workshop, children will have the opportunity to work with one of the instructors to learn to play a few notes on the same type of instruments that Rum River Blend uses. Then participants will head to the Ballroom for a concert with the band and their famous kazoos. For more information, call 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org.

• CHAIR FITNESS: Join Milton-Union Public Library staf at 10 a.m. for adult chair fitness. Low impact, easy to follow moves done with the stability of a chair are great for getting your heart rate up and your body healthy. Each class will focus on either yoga or a slightly more upbeat workout. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• GREEN THUMB: Join staff for the Green Thumb Club from 11 a.m. to noon. to working on the flowerbeds. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• GEEK MEET: Teens 12 and up are invited to play games, watch anime, cosplay and have fun at the Milton-Union Public Library from 2-4 p.m. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information. Call the library at 448-2612, check out the library’s Facebook page or visit www.bradfordpubliclibrary.org for more information.

• PORK CHOP: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a ranch pork chop at 6 p.m.

• MUSIC TRIVIA: Come and have fun with music trivia at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Music starts at 7 p.m.

• TENDERLOIN: A breaded tenderloin sandwich, two sides, dessert and drink will be offered from 5-7 p.m. at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. US Route 36, Conover, Carry-outs will be available. The cost for meals is $7 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. Bingo will begin at 7 p.m. and there will be 20 games with a mix of prizes and 50/50 cash games. Scholarship winners will be announced during the event.

April 28

• ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “The Rites of Spring” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. The Naturalist Adventure program is a series of fun, family activities where participants can drop in anytime during the program and learn about nature. This month, have fun learning, playing and singing with native flutes and tribal drums. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• 5K: The Miami County Park District will hold a 5K, trail run/walk at 9 a.m. at Hobart Urban Nature Preserve, 1400 Tyrone Road, Troy. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Participants are encouraged to step outdoors and onto the trail as part of a healthy lifestyle. The pre-registration fee is $20 and includes a T-shirt, with a deadline of April 14. Register online at CantStopRunningCo.com. Day of registration is $25. Visit MiamiCountyParks.com for more information.

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Miami East FFA Alumni Chapter will offer a quarter auction at 2 p.m. in the high school lecture hall. Doors will open at 1 p.m. to the cafeteria at 3925 N. State Route 589, Casstown. Enter through Door 12, the east entrance of the high school. Paddles will be $2 each or three paddles for $5. A free paddle drawing will be held with a $5 pay-in. Quarters for purchase will be available at the event. A 50/50 raffle will be held. Concession stand sales will be available. All proceeds will benefit the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter and its graduates through scholarship opportunities. Contact the Miami East FFA Alumni Chapter with any questions at 335-7070, Ext. 3212.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. A full breakfast, cooked-to-order, will be offered from 8-11 a.m. Meals are $7 for adults and $3 for children 10 and under.

