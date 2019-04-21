CareFlight responds to Farrington motorcycle crash

PIQUA — A motorcyclist was injured on Easter Sunday after crashing on Farrington Road between Piqua and Troy.

The driver, a 38 year old male was apparently traveling westbound on Farrington Road when he lost control of his motorcycle around 8 p.m. He went off the right side of the roadway, struck a utility pole and was ejected from his machine. He was not wearing a helmet.

The Piqua Fire Department requested CareFlight to respond to Upper Valley Medical Center where they transferred the patient for transport to Miami Valley Hospital.

The motorcycle driver’s name has not been released and his condition is not known.

The crash is under investigation by Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Medics from the Piqua Fire Department prepare the victim of a motorcycle crash for transport following a crash in the 2000 block of Farrington Road on Sunday evening. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/04/web1_042119mju_crash_farrington.jpg Medics from the Piqua Fire Department prepare the victim of a motorcycle crash for transport following a crash in the 2000 block of Farrington Road on Sunday evening. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/04/web1_MU2_3754.jpg https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/04/web1_MU2_3764.jpg