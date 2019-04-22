Wings on Strings Kite Fly set

TROY — The Troy Noon Optimist Club and The WACO Air Museum and Aviation Learning Center have announced their annual upcoming Wings on Strings Kite Fly to be held Sunday, April 28 from noon to 3 p.m. at historic WACO Airfield, 1865 South County Road 25-A, Troy.

Kids aged 15 and under who come out will be eligible to show off their kite-flying skills while competing for prizes in various categories. Kids without kites of their own can build, decorate and fly plastic kites that will be available free of charge. There will be prizes for both store-bought and hand-made kites. Children of all ages, their parents and their extended families are also invited to come out, bring picnic lunches, watch the competition, bring and fly their own non-competition kites, soak up the sunshine, and enjoy a fun family occasion all around. Organizers will again have the jumbo kites in the air for all to see and be amazed by.

The WACO Air Museum and Aviation Learning Center under the leadership of Director Nancy Royer will also be open conducting tours and accepting donations in connection with this event. Be sure when you come for the Kite Fly to also stop into the Air Museum and learn about the amazing history of the WACO Aircraft Company formerly based in Troy, which was once the world’s largest manufacturer of civilian aircraft and a major contributor to the American war effort during World War II. Vintage aircraft and other historic items will be on display.

In case of inclement weather, the following Sunday, May 5 has been set aside as the Wings on Strings back-up date.

Contact Troy Noon Optimist Tom Kennedy at (614) 554-3542 for more information.