Tipp board OKs stadium contract

TIPP CITY — Plans for the next phase of construction at the Tipp City athletic stadium are moving forward, with the school board approving a construction contract Monday night.

Board members Andy Venters, Joellen Heatherly and Sam Spano voted in favor of the contract; Corine Doll and Theresa Dunaway abstained from the vote.

The next phase of the project will construct new restrooms and a new concession stand at the stadium, which will cost about $878,000. The restrooms will also serve City Park visitors and the city has committed up to $285,000 to the project.

Phase one, the installation of a new field and some ground work for future phases at a cost of about $1.6 million, was completed last year.

Dunaway questioned members of the private fundraising group Tipp Pride Association, asking for more transparency concerning their funding.

“There has got to be better communication,” she said.

Doll also questioned whether the 501(c)3 organization should be included in the contract for the work and who would be liable if the group did not meet its funding goals. Members of Tipp Pride said that their organization is fully responsible for the funding of the project and that the district would not be liable. The group secured a loan for the project, which the district is not involved in, they explained.

Athletic Director J.D. Foust said the project began two years ago and delaying a decision on the contract would set back work on the restrooms.

In other business, the board accepted an Auditor of State award from the state auditors office in recognition of a clean audit.

The board also voted to add a new book to the high school curriculum, “Devil in the Grove: Thurgood Marshall, the Groveland Boys, and the Dawn of a New America” by Gilbert King. In partnership with the Tipp City Public Library and the Dayton Literary Peace Prize, the author will visit the district to discuss his work, which is a history of attorney Thurgood Marshall’s defense of four young black men in Florida who were wrongfully accused of sexually assaulting a white woman in 1949.