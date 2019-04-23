Michaels, Firehouse to perform at Hobart Arena

For Miami Valley Today

TROY — Multi-platinum global superstar Bret Michaels will perform on Sept. 14, 2019 at Troy’s Hobart Arena, along with special guests Firehouse. A special pre-sale for Michael’s fans will start on Thursday, April 25, with access codes to be shared on the singer’s social media channels.

Michaels is a multi-platinum global superstar who has turned his passion for music into a multi-faceted brand that encompasses record-breaking touring sales, reality TV stardom and legendary songs that have sold more than 50 million records, all supported and followed by three generations of loyal fans.

The music icon is currently crisscrossing the country on a global tour in support of his just-released single and video “Unbroken.” The song, which he co-wrote and recorded with his youngest daughter, Jorja Bleu, is about resilience and overcoming adversity. “Unbroken” is not only a celebration of Michaels’ unbreakable spirit — it’s a call to others to dig deep and find their own.

Firehouse has been rockin’ now for three decades. Their music has taken them all over the world and has produced gold, platinum and multi-platinum records in the United States and countries abroad, including top hits “Don’t Treat Me Bad,” “Love of A Lifetime,” “When I Look Into Your Eyes” and “I Live My Life for You.” In 1991 at the American Music Awards, Firehouse found themselves standing before the nation accepting the award for Best New Hard Rock/Metal Band, chosen over Nirvana and Alice in Chains.

Tickets for the Saturday, September 14th show are on public sale beginning Friday, April 26th at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.hobartarena.com or by calling (937) 339-2911. Tickets are priced at $68, $46 and $34

