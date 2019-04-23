Gas leak evacuates businesses

By Mike Ullery

Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — Construction crews working at the new Kettering Health Care facility on Looney Road in Piqua struck a high pressure natural gas supply line around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday causing a gas leak.

The Piqua Fire Department responded to the science and Vectren was contacted.

Fire officials evacuated several businesses on Looney Road as a precaution. The affected businesses included Premier Health Looney campus, Buckeye Insurance, the Piqua Board of Education, Social Security office, and a surgical center.

Vectren was on the scene and businesses remained closed for several hours.

Chief Brent Pohlschneider of the Piqua Fire Department said that the evacuations do not include any residential property.

There have been no injuries reported, he said.