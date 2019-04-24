Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• KIWANIS: Doug Christian, retired Miami County Engineer, will speak on Miami County history at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit the website at www.piquakiwanis.org.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker Kelly Snyder, executive director of the Troy Rec. She will share about current programs, summer events, and give a history of the Rec, which has been an integral part of downtown Troy since the 1930s. The meeting will be held at noon at the Troy Country Club.

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and their caregivers are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Yoga will follow at 1 p.m.

• STEAK AND GRAVY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer steak and gravy at 6 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The West Milton Lions Club will help boost the blood supply during the Easter holiday season by hosting a community blood driv from 1-7 p.m. in the West Milton United Church of Christ Social Hall, 108 S. Main St., West Milton. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Hero Blood Donor” insulated travel tumbler from Community Blood Center. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SLIDERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer two sliders with toppings and chips for $3. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

Thursday

• MUSICAL: Piqua Junior High will be performing “The Lion King, Jr.” at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 each and available at the junior high and also the night of the show.

• BUSINESS EXPO: The Taste of Tipp City Business Expo will be from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at The Avenue at Ginghamsburg Church, 6759 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. Taste-testing from a dozen businesses will be offered and door prizes will be awarded. Admission is $5.

• LECTURE SERIES: Dan Patterson, a renowned aviation photographer, author, designer, lecturer, and now film maker, will speak at the WACO Aviation Lecture Series at 7 p.m. in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Patterson will share a brief history of the Lafayette Escadrille, a 20-minute segment of the upcoming documentary film, and information about the current film project. Programs are scheduled to last one hour with questions to follow. Donations to the WACO Air Museum are accepted. Doors open to the public at 6:30 p.m. For questions, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

• DINE TO DONATE: Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers at Fazoli’s, 1887 W. Main St., Troy, for this month’s Dine to Donate. The event will run from 11:00am-8:00pm. Fazoli’s will donate a percentage of all food sales when guests present a flyer when ordering! Flyers are available at the following link http://bruknernaturecenter.com/assets/dine_to_donate2.pdf and at the Interpretive Building. Valid on dine in or carry-out.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill every Thursdays at 9 a.m. to exercise, have fun, and get in shape together following a Zumba routine on DVD. The library will not be open to the public yet, so please ring the bell for entry. Water is provided. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• CAR PARTY: Join Milton-Union Public Library staff from 6:30-8 p.m. Children up to fifth grade will receive a free car, do crafts, and play on a car track. Enter for a chance to win a door prize. No registration necessary. Call the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BOOK CLUB: The Milton-Union Public Library’s Adult Fiction Book Club will meet at noon to discuss Shelter in Place,” by Nora Roberts. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. A speaker from the Alzheimer’s Association will be at 12:30 p.m.

• SUMMER KICKOFF: Bradford Public Library and Bradford Schools will join forces again to offer a Summer Reading Kickoff event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Bradford Schools. Food, games, activities and crafts will be offered for free. This event is open for any elementary student in the community, including those in the home school community and students from other school districts. Registration will be required to attend. Students of Bradford Schools will have registration information sent home with them. Students not attending Bradford Schools can pick up registration information at the library.

• SALAD LUNCH: The Women of Westminster will offer the 47th annual salad luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash St., Piqua. Meals will be $8. The church is handicapped accessible and an elevator is available.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Knights of St. John in Piqua will help boost the blood supply during the Easter holiday season by hosting a community blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Great Hall, 110 S. Wayne St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Hero Blood Donor” insulated travel tumbler from Community Blood Center. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• TACO SALAD: Taco salad will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $5. Try your luck at Euchre for $5 at 7 p.m.

• CLASS LUNCH: The Piqua High School class of 1961 will meet at 11:30 a.m. for a salad luncheon at Westminister Presbyterian Church, Piqua.

Friday

• ARBOR DAY: As part of Troy’s Tree City U.S.A. certification, the Troy Beautification Committee will welcome third grade representatives from Troy elementary schools to join in the planting of a Buckeye tree at Menke Park honoring the late Dr. Tom Redick. The event begins at 10 a.m. and the Troy Kiwanis Club will provide each of the elementary schools with a book about trees for the school library.

• LUNCH ON LAWN: The Miami County Cattleman’s Association will offer Lunch on the Lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Miami County Courthouse lawn. Meals will be $6 for a sirloin sandwich, $8 for a ribeye sandwich or $5 for an all beef hotdog with chips, cookie and pop or bottled water.

• BOOK SALE: The J. R. Clarke Public Library semi-annual book sale will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, sponsored by the Friends of J.R. Clarke Public Library. During the two days of book sales, if you currently have fine with J.R. Clarke, come on in and get the fines taken off your record. Fines can only be taken off a patron’s record in person at the library. The last two hours of the book sale from noon to 2 p.m. will be $1 per bag of books. For more information, call the library at 473-2226.

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three- piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $8 from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be available for $12.

• FISH FRY: St. Teresa Church, 6925 W. U.S. Rt. 36, will offer Lenten fish fries from 4-7 p.m.. Meals are $8 and inlclude fish, green beans, applesauce, roll and coffee. Other drinks and desserts are extra.

• FROG WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Frog Walk program from 8-9:30 p.m. at at Garbry Big Woods Sanctuary, 2540 E. Statler Road, Piqua. Join a park district naturalist and explore the amazing world of frogs and toads. Discover their wide variety of sounds at this night walk through the wetlands. Dress for the weather with sturdy walking shoes. Walk will vary from .5 to 1 mile. Bring a flashlight. Meet at the lower parking lot. Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BILLIARDS: Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• LENT SPECIAL: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza at 6 p.m.

• CHICKEN: Enjoy grilled chicken, macaroni and cheese, salad and dessert at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Meals are $8 per serving starting at 6 p.m.

• SPECIAL BOE: The Newton Local School Board of Education has scheduled a special board meeting 7 a.m. for the purpose to approve an interim guaranteed maximum price so that the construction project can begin. The meeting will be in the Newton School Board of Education Room.

Saturday

• BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Tipp City Public Library will host a book from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 11 E. Main St., Tipp City. Children’s books, hard back and paperback books, CDs and DVDs will be featured. All proceeds benefit the library.

• STEAK DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak, baked potato, salad bar and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will be hosting the “Quarters for Our Quarters” auction at 7 p.m. at the museum location, on the second floor of the Troy Masonic Temple Lodge, 107 W. Main St., Troy. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $3 and will include the purchase a numbered paddle, with additional paddles for $1. There will also be food and drink items for sale with all proceeds to benefit the museum.

• FAMILY CONCERT: Bring the whole family to the Hayner at 6:30 p.m. for a fun hands-on music workshop followed by a concert at 7:30 p.m. with Rum River Blend. At the workshop, children will have the opportunity to work with one of the instructors to learn to play a few notes on the same type of instruments that Rum River Blend uses. Then participants will head to the Ballroom for a concert with the band and their famous kazoos. For more information, call 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org.

• CHAIR FITNESS: Join Milton-Union Public Library staf at 10 a.m. for adult chair fitness. Low impact, easy to follow moves done with the stability of a chair are great for getting your heart rate up and your body healthy. Each class will focus on either yoga or a slightly more upbeat workout. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• GREEN THUMB: Join staff for the Green Thumb Club from 11 a.m. to noon. to working on the flowerbeds. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• GEEK MEET: Teens 12 and up are invited to play games, watch anime, cosplay and have fun at the Milton-Union Public Library from 2-4 p.m. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information. Call the library at 448-2612, check out the library’s Facebook page or visit www.bradfordpubliclibrary.org for more information.

• PORK CHOP: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a ranch pork chop at 6 p.m.

• MUSIC TRIVIA: Come and have fun with music trivia at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Music starts at 7 p.m.

• TENDERLOIN: A breaded tenderloin sandwich, two sides, dessert and drink will be offered from 5-7 p.m. at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. US Route 36, Conover, Carry-outs will be available. The cost for meals is $7 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. Bingo will begin at 7 p.m. and there will be 20 games with a mix of prizes and 50/50 cash games. Scholarship winners will be announced during the event.

Sunday

• ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “The Rites of Spring” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. The Naturalist Adventure program is a series of fun, family activities where participants can drop in anytime during the program and learn about nature. This month, have fun learning, playing and singing with native flutes and tribal drums. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• 5K: The Miami County Park District will hold a 5K, trail run/walk at 9 a.m. at Hobart Urban Nature Preserve, 1400 Tyrone Road, Troy. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Participants are encouraged to step outdoors and onto the trail as part of a healthy lifestyle. The pre-registration fee is $20 and includes a T-shirt, with a deadline of April 14. Register online at CantStopRunningCo.com. Day of registration is $25. Visit MiamiCountyParks.com for more information.

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Miami East FFA Alumni Chapter will offer a quarter auction at 2 p.m. in the high school lecture hall. Doors will open at 1 p.m. to the cafeteria at 3925 N. State Route 589, Casstown. Enter through Door 12, the east entrance of the high school. Paddles will be $2 each or three paddles for $5. A free paddle drawing will be held with a $5 pay-in. Quarters for purchase will be available at the event. A 50/50 raffle will be held. Concession stand sales will be available. All proceeds will benefit the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter and its graduates through scholarship opportunities. Contact the Miami East FFA Alumni Chapter with any questions at 335-7070, Ext. 3212.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. A full breakfast, cooked-to-order, will be offered from 8-11 a.m. Meals are $7 for adults and $3 for children 10 and under.

• CHICKEN OR PORK CHOP: The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will offer a barbecue chicken or pork chop dinner at the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail), from 11 a.m. until they are sold out. Dinners will include a choice of barbecued chicken or pork chop, baked beans, applesauce, potato chips and a roll for $8 each. Dinners will be sold first-come, first-served and guests may dine in or carry-out their meals. Proceeds will be used to pay for training and equipment. For questions or to order ahead, call Chief Jon Adams at (937) 606-0919. The day of the event, calls may be placed directly to the fire house at (937) 773-5341.

Monday

• DYNAMATION: Explore and enjoy classic Dynamation or stop-motion model animation film. Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill every Monday at 12:30 p.m. in April to re-visit an old favorite film or experience it for the first time. The theme of the month is Dynamation by writer and producer Ray Harryhausen. Popcorn will be provided or bring your own snacks. This week will be “Valley of the Gwangi” (1969). Call 676-2731 for more information.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill every Mondays at 6:30 p.m. to exercise, have fun, and get in shape together following a Zumba routine on DVD. Water is provided.

• BUDDY READING: Children in grades K-6 are invited to read with an adult or teen volunteer to work on AR goals and practice reading skills on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Registration each week is required at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Join Milton-Union Public Library staff at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Participants of this Audio Club work on individual craft projects while listening to music or an audiobook. All are welcome and no registration is required. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BRIDGE: Bridge will be offered at the Tipp City Senior Center at 12:30 p.m.

• GOOD GRUB: The Good Grub Club has two cooking classes scheduled, one from 10-11:20 a.m., the other from 11:30 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Limit of two children from the same household. Sign-ups are required with no exceptions. Limit of 12 students per class. Sign-up sheets are available now at the library. This month participants will be learning some quick and easy lunches. The Good Grub club classes are free and open to any student age 9-13.

• SOUP BEANS: Soup beans and corn bread will be available for purchase at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5 and begins at 6 p.m.

Tuesday

• COFFEE CHAT: A coffee chat with Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper will be offered from 1-2 p.m. at Bob Evans, Troy. Join Piper, purchasing your own coffee, to get to know the new superintendent.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots is held on Tuesdays at the Milton-Union Public Library from 11-11:30 a.m. Newborns to age 3 enjoy singing songs, reading stories, playing, and learning together with their caregiver. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will host a quarter auction to benefit theTipp City Seniors. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered from 6-8:30 p.m. The auction starts at 7 p.m.

• CONCERZt SET: A Drawing Room Chamber Concert Series with Violinst Kun Dong and Pianist Benita Tse-Leung will be offered at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. For more information, visit www.TroyHayner.org.

• CHAMBER CONCERT: Kun Dong and Benita Tse-Leung, a violin/piano duo who have been featured in recitals in the United States, Macau (SAR) China, and an extensive tour to Taiwan, will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center for an encore performance for the Drawing Room Chamber Concert series. Learn more about Hayner’s cultural events at www.TroyHayner.org .

May 1

• VETERAN’S BREAKFAST: The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will offer its May coffee from 9-11 a.m. with Jerry Mullins, a Troy graduate who served in the Navy and Army. Come out for a full breakfast and hear Mullins present “The Drill Sergeant Experience: Fear, Hatred, Respect.” In addition, members will share the latest on Veterans Visiting Veterans. Executive director Karen Purke will provide an update on the museum’s events, including campaigns and plans for 2019. An elevator is available at the museum, 107 W. Main St, Troy. For more information, call 332-8852 or visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $3.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Troy Church of the Brethren will help kick off the Community Blood Center “Lifesaving Adventure” campaign from 1-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 1431 W. Main St., Troy. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Courage Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

