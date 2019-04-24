Disposal of unused medications tops 1,100 pounds at Premier Health Hospitals

DAYTON — More than 1,100 pounds of unused medications have been securely disposed of in receptacles at Premier Health hospitals since the units were installed one year ago.

As part of its ongoing effort to combat opioid addiction, Premier Health received a grant for the receptacles from the PNC Foundation to assist the community in safely disposing of unused medications at any time at several sites across the Miami Valley. The receptacles are open to the public at all times. They are not part of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 27.

More than 70 percent of people using opioids for non-medical reasons get them from family and friends, according to the American Medical Association. The diversion of these medications for inappropriate purposes underscores the importance of their safe handling and disposal.

Premier Health received the grant for the receptacles through its foundations. These receptacles are available at the following locations:

• Atrium Medical Center: front lobby beside gift shop

• Miami Valley Hospital: beside the Apple Street elevators (first floor)

• Miami Valley Hospital North: lobby beside retail pharmacy

• Miami Valley Hospital South: bed tower lobby outside maternity center entrance

• Upper Valley Medical Center: at the foot of the main staircase on the lower level

Those disposing of their unused medications are encouraged to place them in plastic baggies instead of bottles. It is not appropriate to use the receptacles to dispose of needles, syringes, aerosolized cans, inhalers, thermometers, lotions or liquids.

Unused medications will be incinerated and will not be taken to a landfill. For more information on local efforts to combat opioid addiction, go to opioidassist.com