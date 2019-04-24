Master Gardener volunteers to host education day

For Miami Valley Today

TROY — On Saturday, June 15 the Miami County Master Gardener Volunteers invite the public to join them “In the Garden” for an education day. The session is offered at the Hobart Arena Bravo Room, 255 Adams St. Beginning with 8:30 a.m. check-in, the day will conclude at 2:15 p.m. with door prizes.

Morning sessions invite all to enter into “Hometown Habitat: Engaging Communities to Support Pollinators” with Catherine Zimmerman, award-winning documentary filmmaker, certified horticulturist and landscape designer based in Southwest Ohio. More and more we understand that our local foods depend greatly on what all homeowners do in their landscapes. This session will explore broader connections between urban pollinator habitat and other cultural and ecosystem processes.

Pam Bennett, State MGV Coordinator and OSU Horticulture Educator, shares colorful options in “Not Your Granma’s Annuals,” featuring low-maintenance plants tested in Clark County Trial gardens by MGV volunteers.

Then learn to “Diversify Your Landscape” with Bob Iiames, horticulturalist and groundskeeper at the Lange Estate in Ludlow Falls. He will showcase a variety of trees, shrubs and conifers, including selections of native trees well adapted to our area, trees with smaller footprints for smaller lots and shrubs and conifers that require little, if any, pruning.

After a catered lunch break, Iiames will share his experiences here in the southwest Ohio climate with “Conifers for Today’s Gardens — Dwarf and Improved Selections” and will guide attendees through the knowing and growing of conifers of all shapes, sizes and colors to add interest to any garden.

Registration is due May 31st to the OSU Extension Office in the Miami County Courthouse, 201 W. Main St., Troy, OH 45373 or via credot card to (937) 440-3945. The cost is $40 for general admission and $32 for Master Gardener volunteers.