Miami East prom court named

David Fong | Miami Valley Today

Miami East High School has announced its from court for 2019. The queen candidates are front row, left-right: Madysen Osborne, Savannah Nehring, Whitley Gross, Ashlyn Monnin, Morgan Haney, Maria Staton, Kyah Rowley and Kaitlyn Hawes. The prom king candidates are back row, left-right: Justin Brown, Brenden Dalton, Gavin Horne, T.J. Turner, Vincent Villella and Jakob Brunke. Miami East’s prom will take place 7-10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Crystal Room in Troy. The king and queen will be crowned at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday. The theme of this year’s prom is “A Blush of Elegance.”