Troy P.D. recover suspected meth

TROY — Troy Police Department arrested a Covington man who was found to have 41 grams of methamphetamine while investigating an alleged theft in the 500 block of Crescent Drive on Tuesday.

According to reports, Jessie James Chafin, 29, of Covington, was incarcerated on alleged second-degree felony trafficking methamphetamine and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia and marijuana possession.

Officers responded to the the 500 block of Crescent Drive around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday for a theft in progress call at the Crown Healthcare facility, formerly known as Troy Care and Rehabilitation Center. Officers responded to the rehabilitation center and located several subjects outside.

According to reports, Chafin walked up to the police cruiser wearing a backpack. As officers investigated the alleged theft at the facility, Chafin claimed he was never inside and had requested facility members to check his backpack, which employees refused to do. Officers at the scene asked Chafin if they could check his backpack, which Chafin verbally consented to the search and handed it to the police officer.

Officers located a marijuana pipe, a scale, a pencil box with 41 grams of a white crystal substance inside which Chafin claimed was “my meth.” Chafin also told officers he carried the scale because “he didn’t trust his drug dealer.” Chafin also handed over marijuana and a meth pipe from his pockets to officers. The suspected meth tested positive in field tests. Chafin also claimed the methamphetamine was a two-week supply for his personal use.

Chafin remains incarcerated in the Miami County Jail. He was arraigned on the charges and has a bond of $25,500 on all charges.

Troy Police Department are still investigating the theft report, according to officials.

Troy Police Department responded to the 300 block of South Mulberry on a reported overdose.

According to reports, officers responded to the home on a report of a dead body around 10:40 p.m. Monday.

The reporting party walked officers into a bedroom and asked if they could see the dead body, which was unfounded. Officers then checked the rest of the house and located a male subject who was apparently overdosing, but had been given Narcan by the homeowner.

Geno Staten, 50, of Troy, was charged with inducing panic and possession of drug abuse instrument. He was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment.

According to Capt. Joe Long, officers have responded to the address 18 times since Jan. 1.

