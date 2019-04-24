PACC recognizes area Top 100

Six area seniors were recognized for earning Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce Top 100 status at area schools witin the 45356 Zip Code. The six include Tessa Arnett and Ethan Gevedon from Piqua High School, and Allison Bornhorst, Grace Brandt, Kieara Burns, and Grace Monnin, from Lehman Catholic.

Keynote speaker for Wednesday’s Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce annual Top 100 Scholastic Awards Banquet, Sonia Holycross, reacts to Piqua City Schools superintendent Dwayne Thompson presenting her with an honorary Piqua High School diploma. Holycross attended Piqua High School but left before graduating. Several years later, she chose to continue her education, ultimately earning her current position as Education & Development Coordinator for Partners in Hope.