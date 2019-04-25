Concord Twp. reviews legal opinions

CONCORD TWP. — Concord Township Trustees reviewed legal advice concerning private property at its meeting on Wednesday.

Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Englert presented the trustees with its legal opinion about the vacation and easement of a Creekwood Drive cul-de-sac. Englert said portions of the cul-de-sac would be returned to four property owners and they would be responsible for the costs to either restore it to lawn or leave it as it is.

Trustee Don Pence requested letters addressing the issue should be sent to the four residents who would be impacted by the future easement and vacation of the cul-de-sac.

Englert also advised the township that property owners are responsible for clearing obstructions from creeks. A resident had addressed trustees about flooding issues in the Creekwood neighborhood, possibly linked to trees and debris blocking water flow during rain events.

Trustees also listened to resident Jacob Mercer of Seneca Drive who was concerned about the township’s commercial vehicle on-street parking ordinance. Mercer said he works as an on-call serviceman for Rieck Services and takes his service van home and would prefer to park it on the street. Mercer said he’s had a sheriff’s deputy give him two warnings due to the township’s ordinance. Mercer said it was an inconvenience to park the vehicle in the driveway and move personal vehicles to make room and keep the van accessible if he were dispatched to a call. Mercer said he believes a neighbor reports his van to the sheriff’s office, but has had no one approach him about it personally.

Trustees said they would look into modifying language in the ordinance to accommodate Mercer and others whose job require 24/7 service vehicles that are not oversized such has his service van. Trustee Tom Mercer, no relation to the resident, explained how the ordinance came about when a tree trimming company would park its large equipment on the road outside of a home. Other examples included parking large trailers with equipment loaded along the streets as well as recreational vehicles such as RVs and boats from lining the streets of Concord Township neighborhoods.

