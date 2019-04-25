Plaza demolition receives one bid

MIAMI COUNTY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners opened the only bid that the county received for the Miami County Plaza demolition and waterproofing project as part of the renovation project for the courthouse plaza during their meeting on Thursday.

E. Lee Construction Inc. of Delphos submitted a bid of $395,010 for the general demolition and a bid of $294,980 for an alternate for waterproofing and storm and drainage.

The design for the new proposed courthouse plaza, created by Garmann Miller Architects, include one fountain, which would be located at the front of the courthouse, walkways with pavers that mimic the floors inside the courthouse, and more green space. The design also relocates the county law enforcement memorial, which would be moved closer to the Sheriff’s Office entrance.

The project would also address issues with underground utilities, fountain drainage, uneven surfaces, and lighting.

The estimated cost for the entire project is approximately $3.5-$3.7 million, including alternates.

The commissioners have not yet awarded the demolition project.

Also during their meeting, the commissioners approved advertising for bids for the Rangeline Road bridge rehabilitation project. The commissioners will receive bids for this project by May 16.

They then authorized the release of $220,853 for the construction of Merrimont Hills, which has been reviewed and approved by the subdivider’s engineer and appropriate county departments.

The commissioners also authorized a one year extension of the contract for the inmate food service at the Miami County Jail and Incarceration Facility with Trinity Services Group Inc.

They then accepted a grant from the Miami County Foundation for the Miami County Animal Shelter. The grant is in the amount of $1,500, which will be used to purchase presentation materials for adoption events throughout Miami County. Those materials include a portable awning, table and chairs, a table cover with logo, a display board, a play pen, and printed pamphlets.

Following that, the commissioners authorized a change order for the Bradford Public Library parking lot addition project. The change order with M&T Excavating LLC is in the amount of approximately $832, which is due to an existing septic tank that was discovered during construction and needed to be abandoned properly. The county has Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Community Development Allocation Program funds up to the amount of $85,000 allocated to this project. The library is responsible for any costs that bring the project over $85,000.

The commissioners also adopted an update to the finance mechanism for CHIP funding. Under private-owner rehabilitation activities, loans will now decline 75 percent over a five-year period, which is 15 percent each year, and on the first day after the fifth year has been completed, the remaining 25 percent balance will be 100 percent forgiven.

The commissioners then selected and endorsed commissioner Ted Mercer to the State Emergency Response Commission for appointment to the Miami County Local Emergency Planning Committee.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

