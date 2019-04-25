Cruise-in set for downtown Troy

TROY — Troy Main Street, Inc. will host a cruise-in on Friday, April 26.

Vehicles will be displayed from 5:30-8 p.m. in the downtown quadrants on East Main Street from the Public Square to Mulberry Street, areas of Walnut Street between Water and Franklin streets, and parking lot areas off South Walnut Street. To accommodate this event, parking will be prohibited in the following areas commencing at 4 p.m. April 26:

• All four quadrants of the Public Square, East Main Street from the Public Square to Mulberry Street.

• Portions of Walnut Street from Water Street to Franklin Street

• City parking lot on South Walnut Street

Also, beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, vehicle traffic will be prohibited on:

• East Main Street from the Public Square to Mulberry Street,

• Walnut Street from Water Street to Franklin streets, and

There will be no access to East Main Street from the Public Square.

These areas will be opened after the conclusion of the event.