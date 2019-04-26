Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• ARBOR DAY: As part of Troy’s Tree City U.S.A. certification, the Troy Beautification Committee will welcome third grade representatives from Troy elementary schools to join in the planting of a Buckeye tree at Menke Park honoring the late Dr. Tom Redick. The event begins at 10 a.m. and the Troy Kiwanis Club will provide each of the elementary schools with a book about trees for the school library.

• LUNCH ON LAWN: The Miami County Cattleman’s Association will offer Lunch on the Lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Miami County Courthouse lawn. Meals will be $6 for a sirloin sandwich, $8 for a ribeye sandwich or $5 for an all beef hotdog with chips, cookie and pop or bottled water.

• BOOK SALE: The J. R. Clarke Public Library semi-annual book sale will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, sponsored by the Friends of J.R. Clarke Public Library. During the two days of book sales, if you currently have fine with J.R. Clarke, come on in and get the fines taken off your record. Fines can only be taken off a patron’s record in person at the library. The last two hours of the book sale from noon to 2 p.m. will be $1 per bag of books. For more information, call the library at 473-2226.

• POPPY DAYS: The Piqua American Legion Unit 184 will be at various locations to solicit donations for the organization’s annual Poppy Days drive. All donations will help veterans and their families with medical bills, benefit the Dayton VA Medical Center and fill goodie bags for local nursing homes. To donate by mail, send checks to Amerian Legion Auxiliary Unit 184, P.O. Box 552, 301 W. Water St., Piqua, OH 45356. If you are a veteran or know one that is in need, call Post 184 at 773-9085 or visit the post at 301 W. Water St., Piqua.

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three- piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $8 from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be available for $12.

• FISH FRY: St. Teresa Church, 6925 W. U.S. Rt. 36, will offer Lenten fish fries from 4-7 p.m.. Meals are $8 and inlclude fish, green beans, applesauce, roll and coffee. Other drinks and desserts are extra.

• FROG WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Frog Walk program from 8-9:30 p.m. at at Garbry Big Woods Sanctuary, 2540 E. Statler Road, Piqua. Join a park district naturalist and explore the amazing world of frogs and toads. Discover their wide variety of sounds at this night walk through the wetlands. Dress for the weather with sturdy walking shoes. Walk will vary from .5 to 1 mile. Bring a flashlight. Meet at the lower parking lot. Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BILLIARDS: Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• LENT SPECIAL: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza at 6 p.m.

• CHICKEN: Enjoy grilled chicken, macaroni and cheese, salad and dessert at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Meals are $8 per serving starting at 6 p.m.

• SPECIAL BOE: The Newton Local School Board of Education has scheduled a special board meeting 7 a.m. for the purpose to approve an interim guaranteed maximum price so that the construction project can begin. The meeting will be in the Newton School Board of Education Room.

Saturday

• BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Tipp City Public Library will host a book from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 11 E. Main St., Tipp City. Children’s books, hard back and paperback books, CDs and DVDs will be featured. All proceeds benefit the library.

• STEAK DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak, baked potato, salad bar and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will be hosting the “Quarters for Our Quarters” auction at 7 p.m. at the museum location, on the second floor of the Troy Masonic Temple Lodge, 107 W. Main St., Troy. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $3 and will include the purchase a numbered paddle, with additional paddles for $1. There will also be food and drink items for sale with all proceeds to benefit the museum.

• FAMILY CONCERT: Bring the whole family to the Hayner at 6:30 p.m. for a fun hands-on music workshop followed by a concert at 7:30 p.m. with Rum River Blend. At the workshop, children will have the opportunity to work with one of the instructors to learn to play a few notes on the same type of instruments that Rum River Blend uses. Then participants will head to the Ballroom for a concert with the band and their famous kazoos. For more information, call 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org.

• CHAIR FITNESS: Join Milton-Union Public Library staf at 10 a.m. for adult chair fitness. Low impact, easy to follow moves done with the stability of a chair are great for getting your heart rate up and your body healthy. Each class will focus on either yoga or a slightly more upbeat workout. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• GREEN THUMB: Join staff for the Green Thumb Club from 11 a.m. to noon. to working on the flowerbeds. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• GEEK MEET: Teens 12 and up are invited to play games, watch anime, cosplay and have fun at the Milton-Union Public Library from 2-4 p.m. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information. Call the library at 448-2612, check out the library’s Facebook page or visit www.bradfordpubliclibrary.org for more information.

• PORK CHOP: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a ranch pork chop at 6 p.m.

• MUSIC TRIVIA: Come and have fun with music trivia at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Music starts at 7 p.m.

• TENDERLOIN: A breaded tenderloin sandwich, two sides, dessert and drink will be offered from 5-7 p.m. at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. US Route 36, Conover, Carry-outs will be available. The cost for meals is $7 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. Bingo will begin at 7 p.m. and there will be 20 games with a mix of prizes and 50/50 cash games. Scholarship winners will be announced during the event.

Sunday

• ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “The Rites of Spring” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. The Naturalist Adventure program is a series of fun, family activities where participants can drop in anytime during the program and learn about nature. This month, have fun learning, playing and singing with native flutes and tribal drums. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• 5K: The Miami County Park District will hold a 5K, trail run/walk at 9 a.m. at Hobart Urban Nature Preserve, 1400 Tyrone Road, Troy. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Participants are encouraged to step outdoors and onto the trail as part of a healthy lifestyle. The pre-registration fee is $20 and includes a T-shirt, with a deadline of April 14. Register online at CantStopRunningCo.com. Day of registration is $25. Visit MiamiCountyParks.com for more information.

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Miami East FFA Alumni Chapter will offer a quarter auction at 2 p.m. in the high school lecture hall. Doors will open at 1 p.m. to the cafeteria at 3925 N. State Route 589, Casstown. Enter through Door 12, the east entrance of the high school. Paddles will be $2 each or three paddles for $5. A free paddle drawing will be held with a $5 pay-in. Quarters for purchase will be available at the event. A 50/50 raffle will be held. Concession stand sales will be available. All proceeds will benefit the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter and its graduates through scholarship opportunities. Contact the Miami East FFA Alumni Chapter with any questions at 335-7070, Ext. 3212.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. A full breakfast, cooked-to-order, will be offered from 8-11 a.m. Meals are $7 for adults and $3 for children 10 and under.

• CHICKEN OR PORK CHOP: The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will offer a barbecue chicken or pork chop dinner at the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail), from 11 a.m. until they are sold out. Dinners will include a choice of barbecued chicken or pork chop, baked beans, applesauce, potato chips and a roll for $8 each. Dinners will be sold first-come, first-served and guests may dine in or carry-out their meals. Proceeds will be used to pay for training and equipment. For questions or to order ahead, call Chief Jon Adams at (937) 606-0919. The day of the event, calls may be placed directly to the fire house at (937) 773-5341.

Monday

• DYNAMATION: Explore and enjoy classic Dynamation or stop-motion model animation film. Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill every Monday at 12:30 p.m. in April to re-visit an old favorite film or experience it for the first time. The theme of the month is Dynamation by writer and producer Ray Harryhausen. Popcorn will be provided or bring your own snacks. This week will be “Valley of the Gwangi” (1969). Call 676-2731 for more information.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill every Mondays at 6:30 p.m. to exercise, have fun, and get in shape together following a Zumba routine on DVD. Water is provided.

• BUDDY READING: Children in grades K-6 are invited to read with an adult or teen volunteer to work on AR goals and practice reading skills on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Registration each week is required at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Join Milton-Union Public Library staff at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Participants of this Audio Club work on individual craft projects while listening to music or an audiobook. All are welcome and no registration is required. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BRIDGE: Bridge will be offered at the Tipp City Senior Center at 12:30 p.m.

• GOOD GRUB: The Good Grub Club has two cooking classes scheduled, one from 10-11:20 a.m., the other from 11:30 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Limit of two children from the same household. Sign-ups are required with no exceptions. Limit of 12 students per class. Sign-up sheets are available now at the library. This month participants will be learning some quick and easy lunches. The Good Grub club classes are free and open to any student age 9-13.

• SOUP BEANS: Soup beans and corn bread will be available for purchase at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5 and begins at 6 p.m.

Tuesday

• COFFEE CHAT: A coffee chat with Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper will be offered from 1-2 p.m. at Bob Evans, Troy. Join Piper, purchasing your own coffee, to get to know the new superintendent.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots is held on Tuesdays at the Milton-Union Public Library from 11-11:30 a.m. Newborns to age 3 enjoy singing songs, reading stories, playing, and learning together with their caregiver. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will host a quarter auction to benefit theTipp City Seniors. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered from 6-8:30 p.m. The auction starts at 7 p.m.

• CONCERZt SET: A Drawing Room Chamber Concert Series with Violinst Kun Dong and Pianist Benita Tse-Leung will be offered at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. For more information, visit www.TroyHayner.org.

• CHAMBER CONCERT: Kun Dong and Benita Tse-Leung, a violin/piano duo who have been featured in recitals in the United States, Macau (SAR) China, and an extensive tour to Taiwan, will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center for an encore performance for the Drawing Room Chamber Concert series. Learn more about Hayner’s cultural events at www.TroyHayner.org .

Wednesday

• VETERAN’S BREAKFAST: The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will offer its May coffee from 9-11 a.m. with Jerry Mullins, a Troy graduate who served in the Navy and Army. Come out for a full breakfast and hear Mullins present “The Drill Sergeant Experience: Fear, Hatred, Respect.” In addition, members will share the latest on Veterans Visiting Veterans. Executive director Karen Purke will provide an update on the museum’s events, including campaigns and plans for 2019. An elevator is available at the museum, 107 W. Main St, Troy. For more information, call 332-8852 or visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $3.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Troy Church of the Brethren will help kick off the Community Blood Center “Lifesaving Adventure” campaign from 1-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 1431 W. Main St., Troy. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Courage Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host Jessica Echols, executive director of Partners In Hope. Echols will share how this valuable agency helps our community. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit www.kiwaniscluboftroy.com.

Thursday

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Fort Rowdy Gathering auction will have a fundraising auction at 7 p.m. at the Covington Eagles, 715 E. Broadway, Covington. Doors open at 6 p.m. The fee is $3 per paddle, and the event will include a 50/50 raffle and free hand paddle raffle. The kitchen will be open.

• BINGO: Free bingo will be offered at the Miami Valley Centre Mall from 9-10:30 a.m.

• CHESS CLUB: Join others for a game of chess at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. Chess club is open to all skill levels and ages; it is an opportunity to improve your game, challenge friends, and a fun evening for the whole family. Chess club is on the first Thursday of the month. For more information, call (937) 339-0502, Ext. 127, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• PULLED PORK: Pulled pork sandwiches with chips and a pickle will be offered for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 6 p.m. Euchre begins at 7 p.m. for $5.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Baptist Church will help kick off the Community Blood Center “Lifesaving Adventure” campaign by hosting a blood drive from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in they gym, 1402 W. High St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Courage Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SPRING FLING: The Overfield School, 172 S. Ridge St., Troy, will host The Spring Bee Fling from 6-8:30 p.m. School Naturalist Deb DeCurtins will speak on honeybees and the importance of native pollinators in the Overfield School Gathering Place, Apiary, and Gardens. Appetizers, wine, and beverages will be served. Tickets are $30 may be purchased at www.overfield.org.

May 3

• BOOK SIGNING: Michael Ham, author of “Beyond the Challenges: A Book of Life Lessons,” will sign copies of his book, which details how he overcame the obstacles he faced as a person with disabilities. In the book, Ham describes how kind and compassionate educators impacted him through their involvement in his life. The book signing will be held in the commons of Troy High School from 3-7 p.m. Copies of the book will be available for $20, with all proceeds donated to The Future Begins Today, a nonprofit organization that provides nurturing, mentoring, and scholarship support to Troy students.

May 4

• LEARN ABOUT SHELTER ANIMALS: The Piqua Public Library will host adoptable cats and dogs from the Miami County Animal Shelter from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., animals from the Shelby County Animal Shelter will also be on site. Two local TNR (trap, neuter, return) groups, Calico TNR from Springfield and Cat Advocates of Troy, will be at the event to share information about the importance of neutering cats. Dr. Ken from Tipp City Veterinary Hospital will present a special Pet Chat at 1:30 p.m. on bringing home a new pet. This is not an adoption event. Meet adoptable animals and learn about the local animal shelters and TNR groups. Registration is not required.

• SPAGHETTI SUPPER: Troy Post 43 Baseball will offer an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The menu includes spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks for $7.75 for adults and $4 for those 13 and younger. Proceeds go to Troy Post 43 Baseball.

• WALK FOR WATER: The 11th annual “Walk for Water,” hosted by Mid-County Church of Christ, will be held at 10 a.m. at Duke Park, Shelter No. 3, Troy. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. A free picnic will follow. Proceeds will benefit Helping Hands International, and organization that works to provide water resources to Third World countries, including Haiti and Africa. For more information, call the church at 335-1313.

• SHARE A MEAL: Join members of First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, for the monthly Share-A-Meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The menu is breakfast casserole, mixed fruit, muffins and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last. This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and some fellowship. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Harley-Davidson will help kick off the Community Blood Center “Lifesaving Adventure” campaign by hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The CBC Bloodmobile will be at 1501 E. Ash St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Courage Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

May 5

• CHICKEN BARBECUE: A chicken barbecue lunch will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Casstown Fire Department. A ticket is needed and more information can be found at www.casstownfiredepartment.com.

May 7

• HONEY BEES: The Pleasant Hill History Center, 8 E. Monument St., is sponsoring a program “Preserving Western Ohio Honey Bees” at 7 p.m. at the center. Presenter will be Dwight Wells, president of West Central Ohio Beekeepers Association. Participants will hear about the problems of honey bees and work in overcoming the issues. The center is handicapped accessible. Email the center at PleasantHilHC@yahoo.com.

May 8

• POLICE MEMORIAL: The Miami County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 58 is inviting the community to attend the annual Police Memorial Day service at noon on the plaza at the Miami County Courthouse as the lodge’s Honor Guard opens the ceremony with the Presentation of the Flags.

• ADVISORY BOARD: Teens ages 12 and up are invited to join Milton-Union Public Library staff from 5-6 p.m. to discuss all things teen, from books to program ideas. Let your thoughts be heard and help us make your teen experiences at the library even better. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will hold monthly committee and board meetings at the Troy Country Club at noon.

