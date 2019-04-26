ME FFA ‘Goes Wild’

CASSTOWN — Students from the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter had the tables turned for a day when they became teachers at Miami East Elementary School on Thursday, April 25. Twenty eight second-year students enrolled in Plant and Animal Sciences were trained in Project WILD earlier in April and then prepared 20 minute lessons to educate Kindergarten and third graders about wildlife and wildlife habitats.

The goal of Project WILD is to assist learners of any age in developing the awareness, knowledge, skills, and commitment to result in informed decisions, responsible behavior, and constructive actions concerning wildlife and the environment upon which all life depends. Linda Raterman of the Miami County Soil and Water Conservation District was responsible for the training and lesson development the FFA members went through.

Several groups played “Animal Charades” to teach about domesticated and wild animals. Adam Bensman, Grace Slone, and Jimmy Sutherly visited Stephanie Larson’s class, Coleman Demmitt, Morgan Nosker, and Seth Wells visited Mr. Preston Elifritz’s class. Anna Broerman, Meadow Powers, and Caleb Taylor visited Justin Roeth’s class. Erin Baker, Paige Pence, Jarrett Winner, and Lauren Wright visited Katie Mason’s class.

Jeffrey Blackford, Carter Gilbert, Sarah Blocher, and Leann Vernon visited Amy Gerlach’s classroom and played the game “Learning to Look, Looking to See.” Their game included the subtle notices of an environment that occur and the impact it has on an animal their habitat.

In the game Color Crazy, students learned about an animal’s ability to adapt to their environment through camouflage. Arielle Barnes, Justin Hawkins, and Jacob Sweitzer visited Megan Noll’s class. Natalie Bair, Abigail Covault, and Cole Mergler visited Elizabeth Fields classroom.

Libby Carpenter, Ethan Swindell, and Isabella Waite played the game “What Bear Goes Where?” with Stephane Blackton’s class. Their activities included learning about various bears and creating a habitat for the bear’s needs.

According to Raterman, Project WILD is endorsed by the Ohio Department of Education (Divisions of Curriculum and Instruction and Professional Development), Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Ohio Wildlife Federation, League of Ohio Sportsmen.