School to offer ‘Singin’ In The Rain Jr.’

SIDNEY — Based on the 1952 movie of the same name, “Singin’ In The Rain Jr.” takes place in Hollywood during the last days of the silent movie era. The story follows Don Lockwood, one half of the blockbuster celebrity silent movie star “couple” Lockwood and Lamont, and the extreme measures taken when his co-star’s high-pitched and nasal voice threatens the duo’s successful transition into talking pictures.

Christian Academy Schools will present the Broadway Jr. production at 7 p.m. May 3-4 at Ralph Stolle Gymnasium, 2151 W. Russell Road, Sidney. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children, and may be purchased at Christian Academy Schools in advance or at the door.

“Singin’ In The Rain Jr.” is adapted from the classic Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film — named the No. 1 best movie musical of all time by the American Film Institute — by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Inc. The show features a book by Betty Comden and Adolph Green and songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed. In silent movies and in the tabloids, Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont are the perfect couple, but behind the scenes Lockwood has no feeling for his vapid co-star. Meanwhile, Lamont’s squeaky voice might be the end of the duo’s career in “talking pictures” without the help of a talented young actress to do the talking and singing for her. Don Lockwood is portrayed by seventh grader Isaiah Abbott, son of Steve and Doris Abbott of Sidney. The talented young actress, Kathy Selden, is portrayed by Junior Melody Joines, daughter of Andrew and Maureen Joines of Sidney. The fun side kick, Cosmo Brown is portrayed by Sophomore Zach Baughman, son of Robert and Kristina Baughman of Piqua. In addition to the three “stars,” Lina Lamont is performed by Laurel Chalfant, daughter of Wayne Chalfant and Jennifer Chalfant.

The show is directed by Maureen Joines, choreographed by Noah Joines (CAS alumni, class of 2018), and the pit orchestra directed by John Streb.

For more information contact Christian Academy Schools at 492-7556