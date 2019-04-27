Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

April 21

BURGLARY: A deputy responded to the 3500 block of Peters Road, Monroe Twp. on the report of a burglary not in progress. This case is pending further investigation.

April 22

JUVENILE ISSUE: SRO Osting was made aware of a student who may be under the influence of marijuana or may have possession of marijuana. Joe Davis, a supervisor at the Upper Valley Career Center, was also made aware of the matter. After speaking with the student, Davis recovered an electronic cigarette containing possible THC oil. The SRO will be

sending the electronic cigarette and the contents to the Dayton Crime Lab to be tested. At this time no charges have been filed until the lab results return, this case is pending.

DOG ISSUE: A deputy broken open a window after a dog was locked inside the car. The window was broken at the request of the car owner who couldn’t find a spare set.

April 23

BOMB SQUAD: Deputies responded to a suspicious item laying in the front yard of the homeowners residence in 3000 block of N. Rangeline Road, Newton Twp. The item was disposed of by Dayton Bomb Squad.

April 24

OVI: A deputy responded to the 1900 block of State Route 589 for an accident. Trenton Tigner, 24 of Casstown, was cited for driving under suspension, failure to control, OVI and was released at the scene.

FRAUD: A resident contacted the sheriff’s office in reference to a fraud complaint. She stated she received a phone call from Keybank stating that she needed to reset her bank passwords because of a data breach. Keybank told her they needed the new passwords to reset her passwords in their system. She stated that Keybank walked her through the process on how to change the passwords. She stated once she hung up she received a bank statement stating $1,000 had been withdrawn from her checking account. She stated on April 24 she contacted Keybank and filed a fraud complaint. She stated she needed the incident documented for Keybank.

TRESPASSING: Newton Local Schools Superintendent Pat McBride indicated that a Mark Bradley has been coming to school before and after school. He states that Mr. Bradley walks through the parking lot, asking individuals for rides to different places. Mr. Bradley was also seen yelling at a vehicle as it drove away, which it was believed due to them refusing to give him a ride. SRO Karn has witnessed Mr. Bradley display these actions while out in the

school parking lot. SRO Karn also noted he has witnessed cars having to stop and swerve, due to him walking throughout the parking lot and down the drives entering the school. Mr. Bradley has no kids or grandkids that attend Newton.

SRO Karn spoke with Mr. Bradley regarding Mr. McBride’s concerns. SRO Karn indicated to Mr. Bradley that for the safety of him and others, Mr. McBride would like him trespassed from the school property during the hours of 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bradley indicated that he understood this and indicated he would have his rides pick him up at other locations. Contact was made with the prosecutors office. They indicated that Mr. McBride has the right to trespass someone he feels is a nuisance or is a safety concern.

April 25

ILLEGAL BURN: A deputy responded to 6900 Pisgah Rd. in regards to an illegal burn. Upon arrival, a barn was fully

engulfed and several agencies responded to work the scene. RAPCA was called to the scene and their agent will be taking

over this investigation.

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy was dispatched in reference to a suspicious in nature compliant. Upon further investigation a

neighboring house at 1750 Casstown-Sidney Rd appeared to have fresh tool markings on a north side window. The home did however appear to be secure and no entry was made.

DISORDERLY: A deputy was dispatched to the Miami County I.F. in reference a fight in Pod D. At the conclusion of the

investigation, two inmates were charged with disorderly conduct.

April 26

WELFARE CHECK: A SRO conducted a welfare check in the 200 block of West Main Street, Fletcher at the request of a middle school guidance counselor.

THEFT: A trailer was taken from 300 block of Clay Street, Bradford.

THEFT: A burglary was reported in the 11500 block of West State Route 36 where $20 of change stolen.

THEFT: A wallet was reported stolen in the 100 block of Court Street, Pleasant Hill.

JAIL ASSAULT: A deputy responded to a possible assault at the Miami County Incarceration Facility. After further investigation it was found that a fight ensued, due to one inmate eating the last bite of a honey bun. Two female inmates were charged with disorderly conduct.

MEDICATION MISSING: A deputy responded to the 8300 block of U.S. Route 40, Bethel Twp. on a report of 250 Hydrocodone missing. A subject was trespassed from the property. Case pending.

TRASH CAN: A deputy responded to the East High Street, Pleasant Hill area on a report of a damaged trash can. A report was filed at the owners request. The deputy attempted to take the complaint over the phone but the reporting party was extremely upset about the damage and demanded a deputy respond to the scene.

OVERDOSE: Deputies responded to the 100 block of Trader Court, Concord Twp. on a male subject overdose. Case pending.