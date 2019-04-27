Local designers to be featured

Staff reports

Local designers, Sharon Bledsoe of Sharon Bledsoe Designs, and David Fair of David Fair Interiors, are two of the featured designers in the Dayton Philharmonic Designers’ Show House and Gardens. This circa 1920s Tudor home was the residence of the George Leland family.

Leland was a self-taught engineer, inventor and entrepreneur. Bledsoe and Fair have designed the dining room. The plaster walls and moldings feature bas reliefs, the casement windows have diamond panes, and the wood floors have been beautifully restored.

The home will be open to the public, May 3-19. Ticket information is available at dpva.org.