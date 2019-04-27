Isaiah Industries recognized with Spark Award

PIQUA — Isaiah Industries, a manufacturer and distributor specializing in metal roofing, recently received the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)’s Spark Award for “sparking” economic growth in Piqua.

Congressman Warren Davidson and SBA District Director Everett Woodel of the Columbus District Office presented the award to Todd Miller, president of Isaiah Industries, for being a small business leader during a ceremony on Friday.

“Small businesses are the fabrics of our communities,” Woodel said. “In Ohio alone, there are 945,000 small businesses, and they actually provide 46 percent of all of Ohio’s employees.”

Woodel said that he knew the impact of small businesses firsthand as he watched his mother operate a small bakery, one that is still open today, as he grew up.

Woodel recognized Miller’s efforts in operating and growing his business, employing 55 people locally and creating roofing products used around the world.

“He works to ensure that manufacturing for his business is accomplished domestically, and he exports product around the world, including Canada, Australia, and Japan,” Woodel said.

Davidson reflected on his career and how he went from the U.S. Army to building a career in business, later starting his own business with the help of an SBA loan. Davidson also remarked on Isaiah Industries and how he is glad to see them doing well.

“It’s a great employer right here and a product line that’s grown and has a future with production right here in Ohio,” Davidson said about Isaiah Industries.

Local officials also congratulated Miller and Isaiah Industries for receiving the Spark Award, recognizing the importance of small business in the local and global economies.

“We’re very fortunate, I think, in our county with all of the small to medium to large-sized businesses we have, and thanks to our legislators and the federal government mostly making things easier for business. We certainly appreciate that,” Miami County Commissioner Jack Evans said.

“Small business is the heart of communities like ours, and we are so thankful for all of our small businesses and all they do, not only for our community, but for our country and world as well,” city of Piqua Mayor Kazy Hinds said.

Upon receiving the Spark Award, Miller said that it is also an award for all small businesses that keep working toward success each day.

“Small business really drives much of the economy in our country,” Miller said. Miller said that small businesses come up against difficult challenges, but having support from the community and organizations like SBA help keep them thriving.

“The forces are tough against small business, and it’s things like a great community like Piqua, a great county like Miami County, a great state like the state of Ohio, and certainly the Small Business Administration … all of the organizations that are there to help make sure we keep these small businesses vibrant and growing.”

Miller also gave credit to his “tremendous team” of 55 employees — 25 percent of whom have been with the company for over 20 years — and he also gave credit to his faith.

“It’s really about the relationships that God brings into lives through business that we’re able to go out and connect with and bless others by being a positive impact on them,” Miller said.

The award presentation was followed by a small business and economic partner roundtable to discuss area small business resources, challenges, and future ways to strengthen partnerships to help small businesses grow and thrive.

