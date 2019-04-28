Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “The Rites of Spring” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. The Naturalist Adventure program is a series of fun, family activities where participants can drop in anytime during the program and learn about nature. This month, have fun learning, playing and singing with native flutes and tribal drums. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• 5K: The Miami County Park District will hold a 5K, trail run/walk at 9 a.m. at Hobart Urban Nature Preserve, 1400 Tyrone Road, Troy. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Participants are encouraged to step outdoors and onto the trail as part of a healthy lifestyle. The pre-registration fee is $20 and includes a T-shirt, with a deadline of April 14. Register online at CantStopRunningCo.com. Day of registration is $25. Visit MiamiCountyParks.com for more information.

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Miami East FFA Alumni Chapter will offer a quarter auction at 2 p.m. in the high school lecture hall. Doors will open at 1 p.m. to the cafeteria at 3925 N. State Route 589, Casstown. Enter through Door 12, the east entrance of the high school. Paddles will be $2 each or three paddles for $5. A free paddle drawing will be held with a $5 pay-in. Quarters for purchase will be available at the event. A 50/50 raffle will be held. Concession stand sales will be available. All proceeds will benefit the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter and its graduates through scholarship opportunities. Contact the Miami East FFA Alumni Chapter with any questions at 335-7070, Ext. 3212.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. A full breakfast, cooked-to-order, will be offered from 8-11 a.m. Meals are $7 for adults and $3 for children 10 and under.

• CHICKEN OR PORK CHOP: The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will offer a barbecue chicken or pork chop dinner at the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail), from 11 a.m. until they are sold out. Dinners will include a choice of barbecued chicken or pork chop, baked beans, applesauce, potato chips and a roll for $8 each. Dinners will be sold first-come, first-served and guests may dine in or carry-out their meals. Proceeds will be used to pay for training and equipment. For questions or to order ahead, call Chief Jon Adams at (937) 606-0919. The day of the event, calls may be placed directly to the fire house at (937) 773-5341.

The Museum of Troy History is open from 1-5 p.m. The museum is also open by appointment by calling 339-5155. The museum is a walk through Troy's past with rooms decorated from the late 1800's to the early 1900's. The museum also has an extensive display of Troy High School yearbooks dating back to 1918and a "one-room school house" with ink wells on the desks and a slate blackboard on the wall. Photos and maps will take visitors back in time along with a display of antique KitchenAid home mixers.

Monday

• DYNAMATION: Explore and enjoy classic Dynamation or stop-motion model animation film. Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill every Monday at 12:30 p.m. in April to re-visit an old favorite film or experience it for the first time. The theme of the month is Dynamation by writer and producer Ray Harryhausen. Popcorn will be provided or bring your own snacks. This week will be “Valley of the Gwangi” (1969). Call 676-2731 for more information.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill every Mondays at 6:30 p.m. to exercise, have fun, and get in shape together following a Zumba routine on DVD. Water is provided.

• BUDDY READING: Children in grades K-6 are invited to read with an adult or teen volunteer to work on AR goals and practice reading skills on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Registration each week is required at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Join Milton-Union Public Library staff at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Participants of this Audio Club work on individual craft projects while listening to music or an audiobook. All are welcome and no registration is required. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BRIDGE: Bridge will be offered at the Tipp City Senior Center at 12:30 p.m.

• GOOD GRUB: The Good Grub Club has two cooking classes scheduled, one from 10-11:20 a.m., the other from 11:30 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Limit of two children from the same household. Sign-ups are required with no exceptions. Limit of 12 students per class. Sign-up sheets are available now at the library. This month participants will be learning some quick and easy lunches. The Good Grub club classes are free and open to any student age 9-13.

• SOUP BEANS: Soup beans and corn bread will be available for purchase at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5 and begins at 6 p.m.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center is open from 3-7 p.m. every Monday. Visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or see the center on Facebook. The center is handicapped accessible. Numerous items are on display. Items for sale are note cards, post cards and prints of artwork, created by Marcus Miller.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agenda

• The Union Township Trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Township Building, 9497 Markley Road, P.O. Box E, Laura. Call 698-4480 for more information.

Tuesday

• COFFEE CHAT: A coffee chat with Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper will be offered from 1-2 p.m. at Bob Evans, Troy. Join Piper, purchasing your own coffee, to get to know the new superintendent.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots is held on Tuesdays at the Milton-Union Public Library from 11-11:30 a.m. Newborns to age 3 enjoy singing songs, reading stories, playing, and learning together with their caregiver. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will host a quarter auction to benefit theTipp City Seniors. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered from 6-8:30 p.m. The auction starts at 7 p.m.

• CONCERZt SET: A Drawing Room Chamber Concert Series with Violinst Kun Dong and Pianist Benita Tse-Leung will be offered at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. For more information, visit www.TroyHayner.org.

• CHAMBER CONCERT: Kun Dong and Benita Tse-Leung, a violin/piano duo who have been featured in recitals in the United States, Macau (SAR) China, and an extensive tour to Taiwan, will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center for an encore performance for the Drawing Room Chamber Concert series. Learn more about Hayner’s cultural events at www.TroyHayner.org.

• BP CHECKS: Free blood pressure checks will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Circulation Desk of the Piqua Public Library.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778-0325 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living, Piqua. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday-Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• SUPPORT GROUP: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will host the Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Support Group from 7-8 p.m. on the second Tuesday. Care partners, spouses, family and friends also are welcome to attend. To make a reservation, call (937) 541-5182.

• STORY HOUR: A Development Skill’s Story Hour for Preschoolers, for ages 3-5, will be offered from 9-11 a.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Contact the library for more information at 473-2226.

Wednesday

• VETERAN’S BREAKFAST: The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will offer its May coffee from 9-11 a.m. with Jerry Mullins, a Troy graduate who served in the Navy and Army. Come out for a full breakfast and hear Mullins present “The Drill Sergeant Experience: Fear, Hatred, Respect.” In addition, members will share the latest on Veterans Visiting Veterans. Executive director Karen Purke will provide an update on the museum’s events, including campaigns and plans for 2019. An elevator is available at the museum, 107 W. Main St, Troy. For more information, call 332-8852 or visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $3.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Troy Church of the Brethren will help kick off the Community Blood Center “Lifesaving Adventure” campaign from 1-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 1431 W. Main St., Troy. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Courage Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host Jessica Echols, executive director of Partners In Hope. Echols will share how this valuable agency helps our community. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit www.kiwaniscluboftroy.com.

• GRANDMA’S KITCHEN: Grandma’s Kitchen will be offered from 5-6:15 p.m. at Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton. Meals will be served in the church’s activity center and are $7, with a child’s size being $3. The menu can be found at hoffmanumc.org.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week at 5 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• GARDEN CLUB: The first Wednesday of every month is the meeting of the GRO Garden Club at 6:30 p.m. in the Bradford Public Library’s Community Room. If you love plants and flowers, you may want to attend.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Overeaters Anonymous meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The only requirement is a desire to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call (512) 577-0913.

• YOGA: All About YOGA will be offered at 6:15 p.m. in the lower Community Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

Civic agendas

• The Elizabeth Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. in the township building, 5710 Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

• The village of West Milton Planning Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Thursday

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Fort Rowdy Gathering auction will have a fundraising auction at 7 p.m. at the Covington Eagles, 715 E. Broadway, Covington. Doors open at 6 p.m. The fee is $3 per paddle, and the event will include a 50/50 raffle and free hand paddle raffle. The kitchen will be open.

• BINGO: Free bingo will be offered at the Miami Valley Centre Mall from 9-10:30 a.m.

• CHESS CLUB: Join others for a game of chess at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. Chess club is open to all skill levels and ages; it is an opportunity to improve your game, challenge friends, and a fun evening for the whole family. Chess club is on the first Thursday of the month. For more information, call (937) 339-0502, Ext. 127, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• PULLED PORK: Pulled pork sandwiches with chips and a pickle will be offered for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 6 p.m. Euchre begins at 7 p.m. for $5.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Baptist Church will help kick off the Community Blood Center “Lifesaving Adventure” campaign by hosting a blood drive from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in they gym, 1402 W. High St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Courage Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SPRING FLING: The Overfield School, 172 S. Ridge St., Troy, will host The Spring Bee Fling from 6-8:30 p.m. School Naturalist Deb DeCurtins will speak on honeybees and the importance of native pollinators in the Overfield School Gathering Place, Apiary, and Gardens. Appetizers, wine, and beverages will be served. Tickets are $30 may be purchased at www.overfield.org.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• DAWN TRAINING: On the first Thursday of every month, Fusion will host Project DAWN training by Miami County Public Health at 5:30 p.m. at 421 Broadway, Piqua. For more information on Fusion’s involvement in Project Dawn, visit https://www.fusionucc.org/what-we-do/project-dawn. For more information on Fusion or any of these events, visit fusionucc.org.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

• QUILT CLUB: The first Thursday of every month is the meeting of the Cozy Hen Quilt Club at 6:30 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Learn how to quilt, bring your quilting with you, need to lay out a big quilted cover, etc., the library has the space. Contact Sue Vickroy at (937) 572-9453, for more information.

• CROCHET: Crocheting for Beginners will be offered at 6:30 p.m. in the Reference/Historical Room at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• STORY TIME: A story time program for toddlers and caregivers will be offered from 10:30-11 a.m. in the Children’s Department at the Piqua Public Library.

Friday

• BOOK SIGNING: Michael Ham, author of “Beyond the Challenges: A Book of Life Lessons,” will sign copies of his book, which details how he overcame the obstacles he faced as a person with disabilities. In the book, Ham describes how kind and compassionate educators impacted him through their involvement in his life. The book signing will be held in the commons of Troy High School from 3-7 p.m. Copies of the book will be available for $20, with all proceeds donated to The Future Begins Today, a nonprofit organization that provides nurturing, mentoring, and scholarship support to Troy students.

• OWLS & HOWLS: The Miami County Park District will hold an Owls & Howls Hike from 9-11 p.m. at Maple Ridge Reserve, 10430 State Route 185, Covington. Join park district naturalist Amalee Houk as we try to call two species rarely seen by humans, an owl and coyote. Learn about these mysterious creatures as while on a leisurely hike by the light of the moon. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NATURE SKETCHING: The Miami County Park District will hold the new Nature Sketching program from 10 a.m. to noon at Garbry Big Woods Sanctuary, 2540 E. Statler Road, east of Piqua. Join park district naturalist/artist Kay Hisong on a hike to observe and sketch nature’s beauty. Beginners and advanced artists welcome. Bring your own sketching tool. For adults. Class size limited. Class fee $7/person with sketch pad provided or $2/person if you provide your own sketch pad. Preregistration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece chicken dinner with french fries and macaroni salad for $8 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Lunch will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

May 4

• LEARN ABOUT SHELTER ANIMALS: The Piqua Public Library will host adoptable cats and dogs from the Miami County Animal Shelter from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., animals from the Shelby County Animal Shelter will also be on site. Two local TNR (trap, neuter, return) groups, Calico TNR from Springfield and Cat Advocates of Troy, will be at the event to share information about the importance of neutering cats. Dr. Ken from Tipp City Veterinary Hospital will present a special Pet Chat at 1:30 p.m. on bringing home a new pet. This is not an adoption event. Meet adoptable animals and learn about the local animal shelters and TNR groups. Registration is not required.

• SPAGHETTI SUPPER: Troy Post 43 Baseball will offer an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The menu includes spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks for $7.75 for adults and $4 for those 13 and younger. Proceeds go to Troy Post 43 Baseball.

• WALK FOR WATER: The 11th annual “Walk for Water,” hosted by Mid-County Church of Christ, will be held at 10 a.m. at Duke Park, Shelter No. 3, Troy. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. A free picnic will follow. Proceeds will benefit Helping Hands International, and organization that works to provide water resources to Third World countries, including Haiti and Africa. For more information, call the church at 335-1313.

• SHARE A MEAL: Join members of First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, for the monthly Share-A-Meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The menu is breakfast casserole, mixed fruit, muffins and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last. This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and some fellowship. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Harley-Davidson will help kick off the Community Blood Center “Lifesaving Adventure” campaign by hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The CBC Bloodmobile will be at 1501 E. Ash St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Courage Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• POT PIE: A chicken pot pie dinner will be offered from 4-6:30 p.m. at Troy View Church, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The menu include an old-fashioned chicken pot pie (dumpling) dinner, along with mashed potatoes, green beans, assorted desserts and drinks. Adults are $8, children 4-12 years are $5 and 3 years and under are free. Carry-outs available.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer grilled or fried tenderloin sandwiches with homemade french fries for $6 from 5-7 p.m.

May 5

• CHICKEN BARBECUE: A chicken barbecue lunch will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Casstown Fire Department. A ticket is needed and more information can be found at www.casstownfiredepartment.com.

