Let’s go fly a kite

Kevin Adkins of Troy launches his Sopwith Camel kite during Sunday’s Troy Optimist Kite-Flying event at WACO Field in Troy.

Zach Roberts, of Troy lets out string on his kite at WACO Field on Sunday. Roberts, who along with his wife Christina, daughter Eliana, 7, and son Thomas, 4, spend the afternoon flying kites at the annual Troy Optimist kite-flying event.

Kites of all shapes and sizes fill the sky over Historic WACO Field in Troy on Sunday during the annual Troy Optimist Kite-Flying Event.