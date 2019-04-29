Music Warehouse again offers boot camp, performance

PIQUA — Music Warehouse is hosting its third annual summer boot camp, limited to students entering third through eighth grade. Only 100 students may participate and the deadline for registration is May 9.

The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon June 3-7 at Piqua High School’s Hartzell Center for the Performing Arts. A performance for the public will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 7 at Piqua High School. Each day of practice is important so no more than one absence is allowed.

Enrollment forms can be downloaded from the website at www.musicwarehousepiqua.com. Participation fees are $10. This pays for the T-shirt participants will wear for the show. Each participant must wear tennis shoes for practice, no flip flops. A filled water bottle for practice hours is encouraged.

For the public performance on the evening of June 7, students will wear their Music Warehouse T-shirts, white shorts, white socks, and white tennis shoes.

Parent volunteers are needed to help monitor practices and the parking lot for pick-up times. There is an area on the enrollment form to indicate volunteering.

Forms and money should be mailed or dropped off to 1327 Maplewood Drive, Piqua, OH 45356. Checks need to be made out to Music Warehouse.

For questions, call Sena Alberts at 773-8198 or email musicwarehouse96@att.net.