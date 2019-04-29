Restaurant inspections

April 9

• True North Shell, 1298 S. Dorset Rd., Troy — Outer opening not protected. Observed small gap at the bottom right corner of the back door

• Tim Horton’s, 1998 W. Main St., Troy — At the time of inspection, the establishment was without irreversible hot water sanitizing test strips/device. Obtain test strips.

The following non-food contact surfaces were observed with food debris build-up: 1. The internal surfaces of the microwave 2. The internal surfaces of the cappuccino machine Ensure the above surfaces are frequently cleaned.

The floors under equipment and then the floor in the walk-in cooler were observed with food debris build-up. Clean and then ensure pooling water is not present.

• Speedway, 818 N. Market St., Troy — Corrected During Inspection, Critical Repeat: Temperature control safety foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. Observed one egg roll on the roller grill holding at 127F. Person in charge voluntarily discarded.

Corrected During Inspection, Critical Repeat: Temperature control safety foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Observed half and half creamer in the creamer dispenser by the coffee machines was holding at 47 degrees. Also, the french vanilla creamer was holding at 60 degrees. Person in charge voluntarily discarded.

Fixed equipment not properly sealed or spaced for cleaning. Observed mop sink needs to be resealed to wall.

Facility not maintained clean. Observed the following areas of the facility need to be cleaned: -Dust from ceiling by oven area and on shelving above prep table and oven as well as on shelving above 3 compartment sink where clean dishes air dry. In the small walk in cooler where 20 ounce sodas are stored, under the shelving is a residual accumulation of spilled soda and dirt/dust debris. In the back storage room, under the fountain soda boxes, there is a large accumulation of soda syrup on the ground -the vent covers in the walk in beer cooler.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed the cabinets and cabinet doors under the fountain soda machine are water damaged and warped and rotting out the floors of the cabinets. The leaks causing this damage need to be identified and repaired and the water damaged/warped/rotted parts of the cabinet need to be replaced.

April 10

• Dad’s Carry Oout, 249 Union St., Troy — Fixed equipment not properly sealed or spaced for cleaning. Observed the hand sink in the kitchen and the hand sink in the restroom need to be sealed to the wall.

April 11

• Big Mike’s Gas N Go LLC Tipp City, 8561 St. Rt. 201, Tipp City — Outer opening not protected. Observed a substantial gap in the bottom corner of the back door, located by the shelving where mouse droppings were observed. It appears that someone tried to pry this door open at some point. The door needs to be repaired or replaced and the gap eliminated so that pests, such as mice, cannot gain access to the facility. No light should be seen around perimeter.

Presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests. Observed mouse droppings in the back storage, in the corner by the shelving and walk in door. Also, on the shelving beside the walk in cooler door, observed mouse droppings in the back corners on various levels of the shelving. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations.

Nonfood-contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials. Observed shelving in the back kitchen area by the mop sink constructed of wood that is not sealed and protected. Also, observed shelving in the other back storage room where the mouse droppings were found and shelving above beer storage that are constructed of wood and not sealed or protected. Paint or seal all exposed wood.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed the wall in the kitchen area, behind the fountain soda machine is water damaged and no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed one ceiling tile in the back storage room where mouse droppings were found, that has a quarter sized round hole in it. Replace all damaged ceiling tiles. Also, observed large cut out hole in wall behind reach in 7-up cooler in lobby. This hole needs to be sealed.

April 15

• Brittney’s Cakes, 50 S. Dorest Rd., Troy — Corrected During Inspection, Critical Repeat: Missing and/or incomplete allergen declaration(s). Observed individually packaged whoopie pies and other baked goods that were on counter for consumer self service that were missing ingredient labels and allergen information. Person in charge moved these items behind the glass bakery case so they are no longer consumer self service

Provided by the Piqua Health Department

April 19

• Buckeye Chucks, 1130 Park Ave., Piqua — The walk-in cooler interior, shelves by coffee area and beef jerky containers need to be cleaned.

April 22

• FM Station, 535 South St., Piqua — The interior of the walk in needs cleaning. Work on cooler is underway.

• Bobo’s Frozen Creations, 1300 South St., Piqua. Food employee handled money then put on gloves to make food without washing hands first. Must wash hands prior to putting on gloves. The cutting boards are damaged. Replace. Must be smooth and easily cleanable. Provide thermometer. The current metal stem has been broken. Provide trash can with lid for restroom.

April 24

• Winans Chocolate and Coffees, 8090 Looney Road, Piqua — Provide thermometer for small back refrigerator so temperature can be monitored.

April 24

• Dragon City, 1598 Covington Ave., Piqua — The following items need to be cleaned: rice pots, food containers. Food equipment was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized, only washed. Must wash with soapy water, rinse with plain water and sanitize with chlorine bleach. Chicken thawing on counter. Must thaw in refrigerator. Provide thermometer for small prep unit. Kroger bag being used to store food in walk-in freezer. Do not use these bags to store food. No sanitizer present. Must have sanitizer in facility to properly clean. There is standing water inside small prep unit. Repair. The small prep unit needs to be cleaned. The floors, walls and ceilings and mop sink need to be cleaned.