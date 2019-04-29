Area briefs

Road closed

UNION TOWNSHIP — Fenner Road will be closed around 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 30 through approximately 4 p.m. Friday, May 3. The location of the work is between Pemberton Road and Shiloh Road.

Tea at the Tavern upcoming

TROY — The Overfield Tavern Museum once again presents “Tea at the Tavern,” in partnership with McGuffey Herb & Tea Co. and Andy’s Garden Center, with support from the St. Patrick Soup Kitchen.

Experience 19th-century elegance as you sip historically inspired teas and sample sandwiches and pastries from Bakehouse Bread Co. Period music will complement the company of friends and family in the warm, intimate environment of Troy’s oldest structure. Tea will be served at two seatings on Saturday May 4; the 1 p.m. seating is sold out, but seats remain for the 4 p.m. seating. Tickets are $20 each and may be purchased through Eventbrite (search for “Overfield,” subject to fee), or by mailing a check payable to the Overfield Tavern Museum at 201 E. Water St., Troy, OH 45373. Please specify the number of guests in your party and with whom you would like to be seated.

Students compete

TROY — The Troy Noon Optimists took two speakers to Dublin, Ohio, Embassy Suites on Saturday to participate in the Ohio District Optimist International Oratorical contest. The 4-5 minute speech topic was “Is There a Fine Line Between Optimism and Reality?”

Of the six speakers, Savannah Swanson and Olive Stringer gave convincing and compelling presentations. Stringer came in second place and received a $1,500 scholarship from Optimist International. All six speakers had well-crafted speeches and gave excellent presentations to the judges.

Stringer and Swanson will be eligible to participate again in next year’s contest.

Garage sale items sought

TROY — The Miami Valley Bird Club and Rescue is seeking items for a June garage sale to raise money for the organization, which is 501c3.

Members are seeking items, that can be picked up if need, to sell at the sale.

To help, or more information,

Kim Seitz, secretary/treasurer, at kseitz63@frontier.com.