‘Front line’ workers of opioid crisis recognized

MIAMI COUNTY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners adopted a proclamation from the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services recognizing the efforts of professionals combatting the opioid crisis during their meeting on Tuesday morning.

The commissioners approved a statement to “recognize workers on the front lines of Ohio addiction crisis, endeavor to provide support and education to build resiliency in them, and express gratitude and admiration for their continued efforts to bring help and hope,” said Commissioner Administrator Leigh Williams, reading from the statement. “The Board of Miami County Commissioenrs is committed to supporting local efforts to prevent and treat addiction; educate youth and adults about addiction and recovery; promote family building and workforce development as ways of combatting the effects of addiction on communities; and encourage community engagement in efforts to address the addiction.”

The proclamation recognized a wide range of professionals working to help those affected by the opioid crisis, including first responders like police and EMS personnel, hospital emergency room staff, family and children’s services workers, crisis services workers, volunteers on quick response teams. The proclamation said those professionals “have helped save countless lives amid the ongoing addiction crisis.”

Commissioner Greg Simmons added that professionals in Miami County have taken a “very proactive role” in regard to the opioid crisis.

Also during their meeting, the commissioners authorized the Miami County Sheriff’s Office to apply for grant funding to pay for overtime for extra patrols during holiday seasons. The grant funding is through the Selective Traffic Enforcement Progam and the Impaired Driving Enforcement Program of the Ohio Traffic Safety Office. The sheriff’s office is requesting approximately $66,129.

“Most of the time periods correspond with holidays when there is usually an increase in traffic, crashes, and alcohol consumption,” Williams said. “The purpose of the extra patrols is to deter poor driving habits, which result in crashes, and to also remove impaired drivers and strictly enforce Ohio’s seat belt statutes.”

The commissioners also set a zoning hearing for May 14 at 9:05 a.m. to hear zoning requests from Matthew Gearhardt of Washington Township and Don Roberts of Union Township.

The commissioners then accepted a quote from Finley Fire Equipment of McConnelsville and authorized the Emergency Management Agency to purchase a rescue kit. The kit is a Scott RIT-PAK III, which Williams explained is a “packaged kit for use in a rescue situation of a hazmat entry team member who has gone down due to injury or breathing apparatus issues, as well as a 60-minute air cylinder.” The cost is not to exceed $3,685.

Following that, the commissioners authorized trash removal services for the Miami County Safety Building, which Williams said the building has never had. The commissioners accepted a quote from Waste Management of Wixom, Mich. at a cost of approximately $405 per month for weekly trash pickup, three times a week, and a one-time container delivery fee of $105. The contract will be effective for 36 months.

The commissioners also authorized demolition services for property located at 2153 N. County Road 25-A in Troy. They accepted a quote from First Choice Excavation and Demolition, LLC, and the total cost is not to exceed approximately $19,898. The work will include the demolition, removal, and site restoration of the residence and out buildings located at that site. This propery is located across from where the Miami County Transfer Station and the West Central Juvenile Detention properties are located.

Commissioners adopt statement on addiction crisis workers

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

© Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved. Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com.

© Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved. Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com.