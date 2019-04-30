Gaier, Wolhert to wed

PIQUA — Daniel and Debra Gaier of Piqua have announced the engagement and approaching marriage of their son, Derek Arthur Gaier, to Franziska Wohlert, daughter of Holger and Heike Wohlert of Berlin, Germany.

Franziska is a high school graduate of Schul-und Leistungssportzentrum in Berlin, Germany and will be a 2019 graduate of Bowling Green State University with a bachelor of science degree in Business Management.

Derek is a graduate of Lehman Catholic High School and will be a 2019 graduate of Bowling Green State University with a bachelor of science degree in Business Marketing. He will also be commissioning as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army Reserves.

The couple is planning a May wedding.