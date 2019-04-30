Hayner announces camp theme, registration

TROY — The theme for the 2019 Summer Art Day Camp at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is “Paws, Claws and Paint Brushes.”

Children ages 6-12 are invited to spend the week being artists. Campers will work alongside art instructors, Carol Bellas and Dawn Flory, creating pieces of art.

The weeks for this year’s Summer Art Day Camp are July 15-18, July 22-25, or July 29 to Aug. 1. Each camp is Monday- Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children should bring a packed lunch each day. Family and friends are invited to the day camper’s art exhibit reception on Thursday from 7-8 p.m. The cost for Troy City School District residents and Friends of Hayner members is $100 per week. The cost for those who live out of district is $115. The fee includes instruction and all materials. Partial financial assistance is available for those who qualify.

Class sizes are limited to ensure quality instruction time. A total of 96 students for all three weeks can be accommodated. The registration of children for the 2019 Summer Art Day Camps will be determined through a lottery-style registration to ensure the process is completely fair and equally accessible for every potential participant. Come to the Hayner Center on Wednesday, May 8 to register. You will be asked to fill out one registration form for your family. Plan to arrive in enough time to fill out the form and place it in the barrel. The drawing will begin promptly at 7 p.m. Latecomers will not be admitted after the lottery begins. Registration with payment is required and secures your child’s place in camp. Checks should be made payable to the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Application forms for those who qualify for partial financial assistance will be available May 8. After registration day, reservations will be taken if spaces are still available.

See www.troyhayner.org for complete information about Summer Art Day Camp or call Susan at (937) 339-0457 with any questions you may have about the registration process.