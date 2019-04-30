Area briefs

Summer day camp set

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is offering a Summer Day Camp Program. Each filled week will allow boys and girls an opportunity to enjoy themselves and make new friends in an outdoor/camp atmosphere. A variety of activities will be offered including swimming, hiking, arts and crafts, and sports.

Summer Day Camp will have a different theme each week with Thursdays being the “Trip of the Week”. Week themes include Crazy Clothes Week, Day Camp Olympics Week, and Water Works Week. Trips include Zoos, Kings Island, COSI, and Zoombezi Bay Water Park. Campers can sign up for one to eleven weeks of camp.

Summer Day Camp is for children going into first through sixth grade. Youth in seventh grade and up can apply to be Counselors-in-Training (CITs) in which they will have a chance to take a leadership role during camp, helping Counselors lead activities. Interested CITs should contact the Camp Director to become a part of the program.

Camp runs from 9:00am-4:00pm (later on trip days) at both the Piqua and Robinson Branches with pre/post camp offered at our Piqua Branch Child Care Center. Registration forms are available at both branches and further questions can be answered by the Camp Director, Jaime Hull, at (937) 440-9622.

FFA members of month named

CASSTOWN — The May 2019 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Members of the Month are Liza Bair and Kylie Blair. They are retired chapter officers and will soon be graduates of Miami East High School.

Bair is the daughter of Todd and Wendy Bair. She has been involved in horse judging, food science, and job interview. She has participated in Ag Day, strawberry sales, and Princess For A Day. She earned her State FFA Degree for job placement at a local horse farm.

Blair is the daughter of Randy and Sonya Foster and Marty and Ashley Blair. She has been involved in the State and National Agriscience Fair and livestock judging. She attended the State and National FFA Conventions. She is has been a three-time State FFA Proficiency Finalist.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one student that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and will receive a special medallion on celebration of their accomplishment.