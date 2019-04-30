Local men charged with rape

PIQUA — A Piqua man was arrested earlier this week after being accused of raping a 12-year-old girl.

Brandon C. Mowen, 19, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree felony rape this week in connection with Mowen’s alleged sexual assault of the victim. He was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail and arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Monday.

Mowen’s interactions with the victim occurred throughout the month of April while Mowen was still 18 years old at a private residence in Piqua, according to the Piqua Police Department. Mowen and the victim also knew each other.

Deputy Chief Jason Preston of the Piqua Police Department said that Mowen admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim one time, but the victim claimed that it was upwards of 10 times. The police department’s investigation into the incident began after the victim reported the rape to a parent.

Mowen is currently being held in the Miami County Jail on $250,000 cash or surety bond.

A preliminary hearing for Mowen is scheduled for May 8.

• Troy man arraigned on rape charges

TROY — Troy Police Department arrested Ebon Hahn Sr., 29, of Troy, on alleged rape charges of a minor on Sunday.

On Monday, Hahn was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on three counts of first-degree felony rape and one count of third-degree felony sexual battery. His bond was set at $500,000 on all charges.

According to reports, Hahn fled on foot from officers when they arrived to question him about the alleged sexual conduct on April 28 in the area of Vincent and Southview avenues. Hahn was located in the 300 block of Peters Avenue and was held at gunpoint before he was arrested around midnight on Monday morning.

The victim’s mother reported the incident to police on April 28. According to reports, the victim’s mother found Hahn in the victim’s room once while she was sleeping and Hahn claimed he was collecting dirty clothes to do laundry. The victim, known to Hahn, alleged sexual contact first occurred around November 2018. The victim is 12 years old.

Upon questioning, Hahn denied the allegations, according to reports.

Two separate incidents; both victims were 12-year-old girls

By Sam Wildow and Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

