Foureman returning to Taste of the Arts

PIQUA — A familiar face is returning to the 2019 Taste of the Arts, set for Friday, May 10 in downtown Piqua.

Greenville artist Nancy Foureman will be demonstrating and displaying her talents from 5-7 p.m. at Can’t Stop Running, 321 N. Main St.

Foureman is no stranger to Taste of the Arts, although it’s been a few years since she participated. This year, Foureman plans on demonstrating a watercolor landscape.

“I think that might appeal to more people” she said.

An art teacher at the Richmond Art Museum in Richmond, Ind., Foureman said she teaches the “academics of art” then allows her students to choose a project to complete.

“Students pick whatever media they want to work in. The students are all adult professional painters. It’s a museum professional painters’ class.”

Also a member of the Cincinnati group Masterworks for Nature, Foureman considers nature her forte.

Masterworks for Nature, she said includes a group of artists who “explore the nature in the world around us. A lot of my paintings have to do with nature and landscape.”

As an in-demand instructor of art, Foureman enjoys traveling around the country to teach classes in a variety of venues.

“I have taught at Rockport (Mass.) in New England on and off for the last 42 years. I teach a workshop there. When I’m in New England, my subjects include water and boats,” she said.

Foureman also will be teaching this coming September at the Susan Kathleen Black Foundation in Wyoming and at the Colorado Watercolor Society in June.

On June 1, Foureman will be conducting an en Plein Air workshop along the Greenville Creek in Greenville. The term en Plein Air is French and means “the act of painting outdoors.”

Also during the summer months, Foureman travels to teach in Kerrville, Texas at Schreiner University’s Western Art Academy.

Also on her schedule is an exhibition at the Cincinnati Museum Center, where Foureman’s paintings will be on display Sept. 12 through Jan. 5, in the James John Audubon Exhibit in celebration of the center’s 200th anniversary.

Audubon, known for his avian paintings, was the museum’s first employee, Foureman said.

“My favorite part of being an artist is traveling and painting the locations I go to,” Foureman said. “Whether it’s Wyoming, Texas, New England. I enjoy wherever I’m at. Recording what I see and recording on my canvas is the majority of my work.”

Foureman said choosing art as her life’s work came easy.

“I come from a family of artists, so it was pretty much decided,” she said.

Check out Foureman’s work, along with her upcoming schedule, at her website, www.nancyfoureman.com. Taste of the Arts runs from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, May 10. The event features demonstrating artists, live music, children’s activities and area restaurants and caterers serving taster size portions of their popular menu items.