FFA team places at state meat competition

For Miami Valley Today

CASSTOWN — On April 27, the Miami East-Miami Valley Career Technology Center FFA Chapter Meats Evaluation Team competed in the State FFA Career Development Event at The Ohio State University Meats Lab in Columbus. Team members were Emma Sutherly, Zach Kronenberger, Samuel Sutherly, Elizabeth Bair and Isaac Beal. The team placed sixth out of 26 teams. The highest placing individual from Miami East was Emma Sutherly, who placed 19th out of 113 individuals. Isaac Beal competed in the State 4-H Senior Division Competition. He placed seventh overall in his contest.

During the event, contestants were asked to quality and yield grade beef carcasses, place and answer questions on carcasses, wholesale and retail cuts, and identify various retail cuts. Additionally, contestants completed a knowledge test and meats formulation solution challenge.

Previously, the team had competed at the Ohio State Buckeye Meats Invitational. The team placed 14th. Team members were Beal, Kronenberger and Bair. The highest individual from Miami East was Beal, who placed 46th.

A special appreciation to Clay Caven and Caven’s Meats in Conover, Tina Walters and Walters and Sons Meats in Wapakoneta and Dr. Lyda Garcia and staff the Meats Lab at Ohio State for hosting practice sessions for the team.