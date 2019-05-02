Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Fort Rowdy Gathering auction will have a fundraising auction at 7 p.m. at the Covington Eagles, 715 E. Broadway, Covington. Doors open at 6 p.m. The fee is $3 per paddle, and the event will include a 50/50 raffle and free hand paddle raffle. The kitchen will be open.

• BINGO: Free bingo will be offered at the Miami Valley Centre Mall from 9-10:30 a.m.

• CHESS CLUB: Join others for a game of chess at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. Chess club is open to all skill levels and ages; it is an opportunity to improve your game, challenge friends, and a fun evening for the whole family. Chess club is on the first Thursday of the month. For more information, call (937) 339-0502, Ext. 127, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• PULLED PORK: Pulled pork sandwiches with chips and a pickle will be offered for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 6 p.m. Euchre begins at 7 p.m. for $5.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Baptist Church will help kick off the Community Blood Center “Lifesaving Adventure” campaign by hosting a blood drive from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in they gym, 1402 W. High St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Courage Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SPRING FLING: The Overfield School, 172 S. Ridge St., Troy, will host The Spring Bee Fling from 6-8:30 p.m. School Naturalist Deb DeCurtins will speak on honeybees and the importance of native pollinators in the Overfield School Gathering Place, Apiary, and Gardens. Appetizers, wine, and beverages will be served. Tickets are $30 may be purchased at www.overfield.org.

• GARAGE SALE: The Holy Walkamolies Team for a Cure, to benefit Miami County Relay for Life, will hold a garage sale and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Saturday at 499 Shaftsbury Road, Troy. The multi-family garage sale will include clothing for all ages, household and miscellaneous items. The rain dates will be May 9-10.

• GARAGE SALE: The Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586 will have a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• PULLED PORK: Come to the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 6 p.m. for pulled pork sandwiches with chips and a pickle for $5. Stay and play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• RUMMAGE SALE: A church rummage sale at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 130 S. Walnut St., Troy, will be offered from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. t0 2 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Enter through the side door on Canal Street.

Friday

• BOOK SIGNING: Michael Ham, author of “Beyond the Challenges: A Book of Life Lessons,” will sign copies of his book, which details how he overcame the obstacles he faced as a person with disabilities. In the book, Ham describes how kind and compassionate educators impacted him through their involvement in his life. The book signing will be held in the commons of Troy High School from 3-7 p.m. Copies of the book will be available for $20, with all proceeds donated to The Future Begins Today, a nonprofit organization that provides nurturing, mentoring, and scholarship support to Troy students.

• BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Troy-Miami County Public Library will hold their semi-annual book sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sunday at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. A selection of books, puzzles, DVDs, special titles, and old books are available with prices starting at 25 cents. Sunday is $1 per bag of books and all specials are half price. All proceeds will be used for the Summer Reading Club, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, other literacy efforts, and special purchases for the library. For more information, call 339-0502 or go to www.troypubliclibrary.org.

• OWLS & HOWLS: The Miami County Park District will hold an Owls & Howls Hike from 9-11 p.m. at Maple Ridge Reserve, 10430 State Route 185, Covington. Join park district naturalist Amalee Houk as we try to call two species rarely seen by humans, an owl and coyote. Learn about these mysterious creatures as while on a leisurely hike by the light of the moon. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NATURE SKETCHING: The Miami County Park District will hold the new Nature Sketching program from 10 a.m. to noon at Garbry Big Woods Sanctuary, 2540 E. Statler Road, east of Piqua. Join park district naturalist/artist Kay Hisong on a hike to observe and sketch nature’s beauty. Beginners and advanced artists welcome. Bring your own sketching tool. For adults. Class size limited. Class fee $7/person with sketch pad provided or $2/person if you provide your own sketch pad. Preregistration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece chicken dinner with french fries and macaroni salad for $8 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Lunch will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• GARAGE SALE: The Holy Walkamolies Team for a Cure, to benefit Miami County Relay for Life, will hold a garage sale and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at 499 Shaftsbury Road, Troy. The multi-family garage sale will include clothing for all ages, household and miscellaneous items.

• GARAGE SALE: The Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586 will have a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• POLLOCK: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be offering Alaskan Pollock and/or chicken tenders, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• RUMMAGE SALE: A church rummage sale at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 130 S. Walnut St., Troy, will be offered from 9 a.m. t0 2 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Enter through the side door on Canal Street.

Saturday

• LEARN ABOUT SHELTER ANIMALS: The Piqua Public Library will host adoptable cats and dogs from the Miami County Animal Shelter from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., animals from the Shelby County Animal Shelter will also be on site. Two local TNR (trap, neuter, return) groups, Calico TNR from Springfield and Cat Advocates of Troy, will be at the event to share information about the importance of neutering cats. Dr. Ken from Tipp City Veterinary Hospital will present a special Pet Chat at 1:30 p.m. on bringing home a new pet. This is not an adoption event. Meet adoptable animals and learn about the local animal shelters and TNR groups. Registration is not required.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miam County Farmers Market will open for the season in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bedding plants and early vegetables will be available.

• BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Troy-Miami County Public Library will hold their semi-annual book sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sunday at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. A selection of books, puzzles, DVDs, special titles, and old books are available with prices starting at 25 cents. Sunday is $1 per bag of books and all specials are half price. All proceeds will be used for the Summer Reading Club, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, other literacy efforts, and special purchases for the library. For more information, call 339-0502 or go to www.troypubliclibrary.org.

• PANCAKE DAY: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host its annual Pancake Day at the Troy Junior High School cafeteria, 556 N. Adams St., Troy. This event features all-you-can-eat pancakes served from 7:30 a.m. to noon, and a silent raffle . All proceeds from the event will go toward programs that serve the children of the community. Tickets can be purchased for $8 each from a Troy Kiwanis member or at the door.

• SPAGHETTI SUPPER: Troy Post 43 Baseball will offer an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The menu includes spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks for $7.75 for adults and $4 for those 13 and younger. Proceeds go to Troy Post 43 Baseball.

• WALK FOR WATER: The 11th annual “Walk for Water,” hosted by Mid-County Church of Christ, will be held at 10 a.m. at Duke Park, Shelter No. 3, Troy. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. A free picnic will follow. Proceeds will benefit Helping Hands International, and organization that works to provide water resources to Third World countries, including Haiti and Africa. For more information, call the church at 335-1313.

• SHARE A MEAL: Join members of First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, for the monthly Share-A-Meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The menu is breakfast casserole, mixed fruit, muffins and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last. This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and some fellowship. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Harley-Davidson will help kick off the Community Blood Center “Lifesaving Adventure” campaign by hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The CBC Bloodmobile will be at 1501 E. Ash St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Courage Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• POT PIE: A chicken pot pie dinner will be offered from 4-6:30 p.m. at Troy View Church, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The menu include an old-fashioned chicken pot pie (dumpling) dinner, along with mashed potatoes, green beans, assorted desserts and drinks. Adults are $8, children 4-12 years are $5 and 3 years and under are free. Carry-outs available.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer grilled or fried tenderloin sandwiches with homemade french fries for $6 from 5-7 p.m.

• GARAGE SALE: The Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586 will have a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• RUMMAGE SALE: A church rummage sale at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 130 S. Walnut St., Troy, will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Enter through the side door on Canal Street.

• PRAYER BREAKFAST: The Community Men’s Prayer Breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Lincoln Community Center, Troy. The event will include a continental breakfast, prayer and fellowship.

Sunday

• BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Troy-Miami County Public Library will hold their semi-annual book sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. A selection of books, puzzles, DVDs, special titles, and old books are available with prices starting at 25 cents. Today is $1 per bag of books and all specials are half price. All proceeds will be used for the Summer Reading Club, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, other literacy efforts, and special purchases for the library. For more information, call 339-0502 or go to www.troypubliclibrary.org.

• CHICKEN BARBECUE: A chicken barbecue lunch will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Casstown Fire Department. A ticket is needed and more information can be found at www.casstownfiredepartment.com.

• DEMONSTRATIONS: The 2019 Premier Livestock 4-H Club will present their project tabletop demonstrations at 6:30 p.m. at 5626 W. US Route 36, Piqua. Following, there will be ice cream and cookies. For more information, call 773-7906.

• BLUEGRASS: AMVETS No. 88, 3449 LeFevre Road, Troy, will offer a bluegrass jam beginning at 2 p.m. with Peaceful Malcolm. Food and drink will be available.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 from 8-11 a.m. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to -order, for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. May 6

• BLOOD DRIVE: Fletcher United Methodist Church will join the Community Blood Center “Lifesaving Adventure” campaign by hosting a blood drive from 3-7 p.m. at 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Courage Defines Me — I Donate Blood” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• LUNCHEON: The Piqua Catholic class of 1953 will meet at noon at the Covington Eagles.

Monday

• BURGER OR BRAT: Choose a burger or a brat at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $5.

Tuesday

• HONEY BEES: The Pleasant Hill History Center, 8 E. Monument St., is sponsoring a program “Preserving Western Ohio Honey Bees” at 7 p.m. at the center. Presenter will be Dwight Wells, president of West Central Ohio Beekeepers Association. Participants will hear about the problems of honey bees and work in overcoming the issues. The center is handicapped accessible. Email the center at PleasantHilHC@yahoo.com.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing Euchre beginning at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Exercise will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• QUARTER AUCTIOIN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will host a quarter auction starting at 7 p.m. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food ill be offered at reasonable prices from 6-8 p.m.

Wednesday

• POLICE MEMORIAL: The Miami County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 58 is inviting the community to attend the annual Police Memorial Day service at noon on the plaza at the Miami County Courthouse as the lodge’s Honor Guard opens the ceremony with the Presentation of the Flags.

• ADVISORY BOARD: Teens ages 12 and up are invited to join Milton-Union Public Library staff from 5-6 p.m. to discuss all things teen, from books to program ideas. Let your thoughts be heard and help us make your teen experiences at the library even better. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will hold monthly committee and board meetings at the Troy Country Club at noon.

• SLIDERS: Enjoy two sliders with toppings and chips for $3 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• KIWANIS: Joe Shaffer will discuss drones as a hobby at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit the website at www.piquakiwanis.org.

May 9

• BLUEGRASS: Come be entertained learning about the History of Bluegrass at 6 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Bill Purk and Reed Jones of the Muleskinner Band will provide a deeper understanding of American Bluegrass music using guitar, mandolin, banjo, and vocals. Starting with the “Father of Bluegrass” Bill Monroe’s first performance spot at the Grand Ole Opry in 1939, to the popularity of the Stanley Brothers, Flatts & Scruggs, and the “King of Bluegrass” Jimmy Martin in the 1960’s. For all ages and registration not required. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, for more information.

• POLISH SAUSAGE: The Tipp City American Legion Post will offer Polish sausage sandwiches with toppings and chips for $5. Serving starts at 6 p.m. Finish eating and play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

May 10

• BAKED HAM: Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, salad and dessert will be available at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $8.

May 11

• HUG THE EARTH: The Miami County Park District will hold its annual Hug the Earth Festival from noon to 5 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. At noon the Banana Slug String Band will perform their popular songs like “Dirt Made My Lunch” and “Water Cycle Boogie.” Beginning at 1 p.m., enjoy archery, geocaching, canoeing on the pond, face painting, gnome-fairy house building, petting zoo, food and more! Don’t miss out on the outdoor adventure activities with the rock-climbing wall, zip line, tree climbing and high ropes course. General admission is free. For more information, visit the park district website at MiamiCountyParks.com.

• FISH FRY: A fish and smelt fry will be offered at the Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and apple sauce for $10 beginning at 5 p.m.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miam County Farmers Market will be held in the Lowe’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 13

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. For more information about MCDW, visit miamicountydems.org.

• BUTTERFLY WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold a butterfly walk from 2-4 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 St. Rt. 185 in Covington. Participants will join a park district naturalist out on the trail to learn about butterfly species and the different types of flowering plants. They will also help collect data for the Ohio Lepidoptera’s Butterfly Monitoring Program. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

May 14

• OPEN HOUSE: The Troy Rec, 11 N. Market St., Troy, will host a fifth grade open house from 6-8 p.m. Any current fifth grader is invited to visit the Rec and get acquainted with the facility. All students entering sixth grade in the fall are allowed to begin attending the Rec after they have completed their fifth grade year. Call 339-1923 for more information.

• NATURE QUEST: The Miami County Park District will offer the new Homeschool Nature Quest “Plants that Never Bloom” program from 10 a.m. to noon at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. It’s a story time like no other, just for homeschoolers. Kids K-third grade and their parents can join a naturalist on a journey through the wonders of the outdoors. This new nature club encourages homeschool families to increase time spent together outside exploring. Join Raptor Rachel on a journey through the wonders of the outdoors using books, handy exploration tools and a finished project to take home. Please park and meet at the cabin. Parents must remain with student during this program. Please remember to dress for the weather as we will be exploring outside. Class fee $3 per class per child for Miami County residents and $6 per class/child for out of County residence. Preregistration required. Meet in the gravel parking lot. Preregistration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• ADULT HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold an adult exploration hike from 9-11 a.m. at Garbry Big Woods Sanctuary, 2540 East Statler Road, east of Piqua. Join park district naturalist Sassafras Susan to discover the birds, plants and trees across the county, one park at a time. These hikes are a great opportunity to get out in nature and learn together. Walks last about two hours and are not strenuous or fast-paced. Due to weather, trails may be wet. Wear appropriate shoes. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing Euchre beginning at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Exercise will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

