Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

April 30

BURGLARY: A deputy responded to the 700 block of S. Miami Street Bradford, on the report of a burglary. The back door of the listed address was forced open and several items were taken. This case is pending.

JUVENILE ISSUE: A 16 year-old male was charged with three counts of domestic violence and incarcerated at West Central Juvenile Center. A lieutenant responded to a home in the 6200 block of Walnut Grove Road, Elizabeth Twp. on a report of her son threatening to kill the entire family. The male was taken to Upper Valley for an evaluation and then incarcerated at West Central.

May 1

BURGLARY: A deputy was dispatched in reference to a burglary complaint in the 1600 block of Casstown Sidney Road in Lost Creek Township. Case pending.

JUVENILE ISSUE: Bethel Local Schools SRO reported a juvenile male student came up from behind another juvenile male student, in locker bay 1, and assaulted him on April 24.

JUVENILE ISSUE: An Upper Valley Career Center administrator asked SRO Osting to step into his office while he spoke with a student. Teachers contacted the administrator about this student, who seemed under the influence of something. After speaking with the student it was determined the student had used a JUUL (electric cigarette) containing THC oil. SRO Osting will be sending the JUUL to the Dayton Crime Lab to confirm what the oil actually contains. This matter is pending.

NEIGHBOR ISSUE: Deputies responded to the area of North Little Turtle Lane in Washington Township. A lawn care serviceman was cutting grass when a neighbor came across the street and started to harass him, accusing him of blowing grass on his property. The neighbor left. The lawn care serviceman said he’s been cutting grass in the neighborhood for 30 years and cleans up after he completes his jobs. Report requested.