Posted on by

Spring is in the air across the Miami Valley

,

Springs is in the air at Riverside Cemetery in Troy

Springs is in the air at Riverside Cemetery in Troy


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved

An overhead view of the Piqua Veteran’s Memorial with trees budding brings reminders that spring is here and Memorial Day is not far away.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved

Spring breezes mean outdoor activities such as flying kites, such as the recent Troy Optimist Kite Flying event at WACO Field


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved

The boys of spring are playing ball. Jacob Ouelette, 10, slides into home against teammate Sam Swanson, 10 during a Troy Junior Baseball practice at Cookson School recently.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved

Crab Apple trees are in full bloom at the John Johnston Farm & Indian Agency.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved

Joe Laber, right, does an interview with a car show enthusiast at the recent Downtown Troy Cruise-In.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved

April showers bring May flowers


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved

Wyatt Rayburn, 19 months, checks out one of the playground slides at the Troy Community Park, as mom Sarah Wick keeps an eye on him.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved

Mike Worthington, who was visiting from Iowa, plays a spring round of golf at Echo Hills in Piqua recently.


Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved

Springs is in the air at Riverside Cemetery in Troy

An overhead view of the Piqua Veteran’s Memorial with trees budding brings reminders that spring is here and Memorial Day is not far away.

Spring breezes mean outdoor activities such as flying kites, such as the recent Troy Optimist Kite Flying event at WACO Field

The boys of spring are playing ball. Jacob Ouelette, 10, slides into home against teammate Sam Swanson, 10 during a Troy Junior Baseball practice at Cookson School recently.

Crab Apple trees are in full bloom at the John Johnston Farm & Indian Agency.

Joe Laber, right, does an interview with a car show enthusiast at the recent Downtown Troy Cruise-In.

April showers bring May flowers

Wyatt Rayburn, 19 months, checks out one of the playground slides at the Troy Community Park, as mom Sarah Wick keeps an eye on him.

Mike Worthington, who was visiting from Iowa, plays a spring round of golf at Echo Hills in Piqua recently.

Springs is in the air at Riverside Cemetery in Troy
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_Valley_Spring-7.jpgSprings is in the air at Riverside Cemetery in Troy Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved

An overhead view of the Piqua Veteran’s Memorial with trees budding brings reminders that spring is here and Memorial Day is not far away.
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_Valley_Spring1.jpgAn overhead view of the Piqua Veteran’s Memorial with trees budding brings reminders that spring is here and Memorial Day is not far away. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved

Spring breezes mean outdoor activities such as flying kites, such as the recent Troy Optimist Kite Flying event at WACO Field
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_Valley_Spring2.jpgSpring breezes mean outdoor activities such as flying kites, such as the recent Troy Optimist Kite Flying event at WACO Field Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved

The boys of spring are playing ball. Jacob Ouelette, 10, slides into home against teammate Sam Swanson, 10 during a Troy Junior Baseball practice at Cookson School recently.
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_Valley_Spring7.jpgThe boys of spring are playing ball. Jacob Ouelette, 10, slides into home against teammate Sam Swanson, 10 during a Troy Junior Baseball practice at Cookson School recently. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved

Crab Apple trees are in full bloom at the John Johnston Farm & Indian Agency.
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_Valley_Spring9.jpgCrab Apple trees are in full bloom at the John Johnston Farm & Indian Agency. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved

Joe Laber, right, does an interview with a car show enthusiast at the recent Downtown Troy Cruise-In.
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_ValleySpring3.jpgJoe Laber, right, does an interview with a car show enthusiast at the recent Downtown Troy Cruise-In. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved

April showers bring May flowers
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_ValleySpring4.jpgApril showers bring May flowers Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved

Wyatt Rayburn, 19 months, checks out one of the playground slides at the Troy Community Park, as mom Sarah Wick keeps an eye on him.
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_ValleySpring5.jpgWyatt Rayburn, 19 months, checks out one of the playground slides at the Troy Community Park, as mom Sarah Wick keeps an eye on him. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved

Mike Worthington, who was visiting from Iowa, plays a spring round of golf at Echo Hills in Piqua recently.
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_Valley-Spring6.jpgMike Worthington, who was visiting from Iowa, plays a spring round of golf at Echo Hills in Piqua recently. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today ©2019 Miami Valley Today, All rights reserved