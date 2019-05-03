Area briefs

COA plans 5K run/walk

COVINGTON — The Covington Outreach Association’s 12th annual 5k Run/Walk River Run “Under the Trees” will be held July 20th, with the race beginning at 8 a.m.

On-site same day registration will be $25 (with no T-shirt provided) on the morning of the race beginning at 7 a.m.

All pre-registered participants will receive a T-shirt on the day of the event. The pre-registration entry fee is $20 (including a T-shirt) through June 27.

Pre-registration participants’ names will also be entered for a chance to win donated gifts that will be awarded the day of the race.

The 5K run/walk will begin near The Stillwater Community Church, 7900 W. Sugar Grove, Covington.

Parking will be available at and near the church. Plan to join others for this a “bit more challenging” and scenic race under the trees by the Stillwater River.

A pre-registration printable flier is available by visiting www.covingtonoutreach.org or by contacting coadirector.125@gmail.com or at (937) 473-2415.

All proceeds to support the ministries of Covington Outreach Association. Timing will be by Can’t Stop Running, Piqua.

TMCS lunch program seeks volunteers

TIPP CITY — Volunteer opportunities are available beginning June 10 for the TMCS Lunch On Us program. Volunteer opportunities are available June 10 through Aug. 16.

LOU serves free lunches to children during the summer months at the United Methodist Church in Tipp, 8 W. Main St, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The program will be closed July 4-5.

Duties will include helping in meal preparation, serving food, helping with trays and drinks, and clean up.

Contact 667-8631 for more information.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural and social service programs. Visit tmcomservices.org for more information.

Dine to donate

TROY — Join staff from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m Wednesday, May 22 for this month’s Dine to Donate at Hickory River Smokehouse, 135 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City.

Hickory River Smokehouse will donate 20 percent of total net sales from purchases made by supporters of Brukner Nature Center.

Supporters must present a flier, which can be found online, mention Brukner Nature Center when ordering, or show the flyer on their mobile device to the cashier. No coupons, discounts or other offers are valid during the fundraiser event. Good on dine-in, carry-out, and drive-through orders.

Proceeds will help support the wildlife at Brukner Nature Center.