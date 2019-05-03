Forest principal kisses pig

Principal Paul Hohlbein of Forest Elementary School in Troy kisses Oscar Meyer Weaver, a miniature pig, in front of his students on Friday afternoon, fulfilling a promise to “kiss a pig while wearing a dress, a wig, and lipstick”, if students raised at least $1,000 for the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society. The fund-raiser, sponsored by the Forest Student Council raised $1,118 dollars.

©2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, All rights reserved

Principal Paul Hohlbein of Forest Elementary School in Troy, kneeling right, is introduced to miniature pig, Oscar Mayer Weaver but its owner Nicole Weaver of Troy on Friday. Hohlbein was fulfilling a promise to his students to kiss a pig while wearing a dress, a wig, and lipstick, if his students raised at least $1,000 during the Student Council-sponsored fundraiser for the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society. Students exceeded Hohlbein’s goal by raising $1,1018, more than five times the amount raised in previous years.

©2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, All rights reserved

Principal Paul Hohlbein of Forest Elementary School in Troy kisses Oscar Meyer Weaver, a miniature pig, in front of his students on Friday afternoon, fulfilling a promise to “kiss a pig while wearing a dress, a wig, and lipstick”, if students raised at least $1,000 for the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society. The fund-raiser, sponsored by the Forest Student Council raised $1,118 dollars. ©2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, All rights reserved https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_050219mju_forest_pigkiss-1.jpg Principal Paul Hohlbein of Forest Elementary School in Troy kisses Oscar Meyer Weaver, a miniature pig, in front of his students on Friday afternoon, fulfilling a promise to “kiss a pig while wearing a dress, a wig, and lipstick”, if students raised at least $1,000 for the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society. The fund-raiser, sponsored by the Forest Student Council raised $1,118 dollars. ©2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, All rights reserved Principal Paul Hohlbein of Forest Elementary School in Troy, kneeling right, is introduced to miniature pig, Oscar Mayer Weaver but its owner Nicole Weaver of Troy on Friday. Hohlbein was fulfilling a promise to his students to kiss a pig while wearing a dress, a wig, and lipstick, if his students raised at least $1,000 during the Student Council-sponsored fundraiser for the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society. Students exceeded Hohlbein’s goal by raising $1,1018, more than five times the amount raised in previous years. ©2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, All rights reserved https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_050219mju_forest_pigkiss2-1.jpg Principal Paul Hohlbein of Forest Elementary School in Troy, kneeling right, is introduced to miniature pig, Oscar Mayer Weaver but its owner Nicole Weaver of Troy on Friday. Hohlbein was fulfilling a promise to his students to kiss a pig while wearing a dress, a wig, and lipstick, if his students raised at least $1,000 during the Student Council-sponsored fundraiser for the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society. Students exceeded Hohlbein’s goal by raising $1,1018, more than five times the amount raised in previous years. ©2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, All rights reserved