Miami County’s Most Wanted

Edward Matthews

Last known address: Dayton

Date of birth: 9/27/82

Height: 6’5

Weight: 230

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Wanted for: Domestic violence

Trey Parmley

Last known address: Springfield

Date of birth: 2/10/84

Height: 6’3

Weight: 175

Eyes: Green

Hair: Black

Wanted for: Aggravated possession of drugs

Ashley Mitchell

Last known address: Fremont, Ind.

Date of birth: 12/31/85

Height: 5’2

Weight: 120

Eyes: Green

Hair: Brown

Wanted for: Parole violation, possession of drugs

Dustin Seiber

Last known address: At-large

Date of birth: 6/16/96

Height: 6’0

Weight: 165

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Wanted for: Felonious assault

Melinda Cress

Last known address: At-large

Date of birth: 6/24/85

Height: 5’6

Weight: 145

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Blonde

Wanted for: Drug possession

