College briefs

Rose honored

OXFORD — Miami University student Courtney Rose is one of 18 seniors awarded this year’s President’s Distinguished Service Award.

Rose, from Bradford is majoring in Integrated English Language Arts Education

Miami University President Gregory Crawford will honor the 18 students whose service through campus life, community service, intellectual and cultural leadership or student employment demonstrate the spirit of being a citizen leader of uncommon quality.

The 2019 President’s Distinguished Service Award recognizes outstanding students who graduated in December 2018 or January 2019, or are set to graduate in May or August 2019.

Recipients, who were selected from a pool of more than 40 nominees, will be given their award at a ceremony April 14. The award is sponsored by the Miami Family Fund and includes a medallion that can be worn with commencement regalia.

Nominations for this annual award come from faculty and staff across all Miami campuses and are a part of the Student Service Leadership Award program. Started in 1985, this is the 35th year of the President’s Distinguished Service Award.

Craft involved in theater

FINDLAY — Bradyn Craft, of Piqua, recently participated in the University of Findlay’s theater production of “The Devised Project.” Findlay students participated as cast members and/or as members of the production crew.

“The Devised Project,” is a production that was created entirely from scratch by an ensemble of students and guest director Ben Gougeon of New York City. Using an intensive and condensed rehearsal process, the play consisted of movement, ensemble, and visual elements. There was discussion after each performance to review the creative process.

Craft served as house manager/usher.

Frame receives award

DELAWARE — Daniel Frame of Tipp City was honored April 18 at Ohio Wesleyan University’s 15th annual Dale J. Bruce Scholar-Athlete Awards Dinner.

The celebration recognized Battling Bishop athletes from Ohio Wesleyan’s 25 varsity sports for their academic and athletic successes during the 2018-2019 school year. Frame earned the Top 50 Academic Award. Frame competed on the Battling Bishop men’s cross country team and track & field teams.

Maher to make presentation

ALLIANCE — As part of the University of Mount Union’s 12th annual Student Celebration Honoring Our Latest Academic Research (SCHOLAR) Day on Tuesday, April 30 on Mount Union’s campus, more than 100 students will present research across campus.

Gunnar Maher of Bradford, OH will be presenting Gait Test Assistive Device, a formal presentation, during Mount Union’s SCHOLAR Day.

SCHOLAR Day is a campus-wide event filled with presentations showcasing academic excellence and scholarly research conducted by Mount Union students. This event gives students a chance to share their latest academic research with faculty, staff, students, family, friends and the surrounding communities.

©2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.