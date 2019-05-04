Troy Council agenda set

ZTROY — Troy City Council plans to recess into executive session to consider the purchase of property after its agenda beginning at 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall.

Council agenda includes a third reading of the rezoning of 10.2 acres on Peters Road from county zoning to R-4 single Family Residential District.

Troy City Council held a public hearing for a rezoning request on April 15. A committee meeting was canceled to review the public comments and has not been rescheduled.

The applicant is Gen D LLC owner Bart Denlinger. The request was approved by Troy Planning C0mmission.

The land is north of The Heritage at Troy Country Club subdivision. Denlinger plans to develop a subdivision of 22 lots on the property.

On April 15, Denlinger spoke during the public hearing, stating he has a pending contract with the land owner Jane Delcamp. At the meeting, Denlinger said he knows there are neighbors concerned with water issues and storm runoff. Denlinger said the development will feature a detention basin in the north and can be released at a controlled rate. The site was designed by Choice One Engineering.

During public comments JJ Frigge, a resident adjacent to the proposed development in the 1600 block of Peters Road, said the development would be approximately 50 feet or less from his property line. Frigge said he was concerned with drainage and the number of lots on the 10-acre parcel. He also said their property utilizes well water and is concerned with ground water contamination from the proposed development.

A resolution to authorize the cirector of Public Service and Safety to advertise for bids and enter into a contract for the elevator repair project at the Water Treatment Plant not to exceed $95,000 is also on the agenda. According to the committee report, the elevator was installed in 1971 and the underground hydraulic cylinder is leaking and needs to be replaced to meet state requirements.

The report noted the project originally was budgeted for $77,000, but due to the repair work, which could result in the collapse of the elevator shaft, the project cost was increased.

A resolution to continue to participate in the Miami Valley Communications Council is on the agenda with emergency designation. The organization includes 28 communities. The MVCC provides a service to bid for group purchasing for items and materials used by the communities. According to the report, the MVCC is offering participation in a cooperative purchase for pavement marking materials and services and the city would like to benefit from its pricing through the cooperative.

In other news:

• McKaig Road Improvements will begin work on the roundabout beginning May 28 through Aug. 16 at the intersection of McKaig and South Dorset Road. McKaig Avenue will be closed from Commerce Center Boulevard to Mumford Road. South Dorset will be closed from Cheshire Road to Arlington Avenue.

• The Miami Shores Clubhouse Renovation project update that includes the interior ceiling and painting is complete. Floor tiles and appliances have been installed. The sound system, exterior painting, and concrete work will begin when weather allows. It was previously reported to open the beginning of May. According to the engineer’s report, the project should be complete by mid-May.

• According to the engineer’s report, city staff is working with a consultant and a group of stakeholders to create a master plan for Prouty Plaza. The goal is to create a document to provide direction for design and be used to request proposals for a design consultant. Staff is waiting on comments from the stakeholder group. In the 2019 budget, the city planned to spend up to $150,000 for Prouty Plaza improvements including a possible restroom and stage area.

• The Troy Aquatic Park will open on Saturday, May 25.

Elevator repair, Co-op contract to be reviewed

By Melanie Yingst Troy Daily News

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.