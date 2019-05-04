Community foundation hosts cakes for a cause

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation’s Cakes for a Cause 2019 chose “Name That Tune” as the theme its 14th edition at the Miami Valley Centre Mall on April 25-26. The youth, individuals, businesses and non-profits of the community donated 80 cakes — many with a musical theme — for the auction benefitting the grant making fund of The Foundation.

Emily Shawler and Marsha Koon, event co-chairs, expressed thanks to the cake donors and those who bid on the cakes and accompanying incentives, and to all those who supported the event. They also thanked their hard-working committee, who devoted hours of time to making the auction a success.

A V.I.P. Auction on Thursday evening featured musicians from Piqua Catholic School, who assisted in a game of “Name That Tune” for those in attendance. Following the game, three local businesses engaged in the Corporate Challenge, during which Mutual Federal Savings Bank, Miami Valley Steel Services and Unity National Bank vied for the honor of making the largest donation to the Foundation’s grant making fund. Miami Valley Steel won this year’s challenge for the fourth consecutive year. Following the Corporate Challenge, three cakes with unique incentives were auctioned live by Mikolajewski Auction Services. Those who missed the festivities can find video posted on YouTube by Indian Nation Station, thanks to A.J. Ganger and his student videographers.

This year the U.V.M.C./Premier Health People’s Choice cake, selected by those viewing the display at the Mall, was won by the Piqua Compassion Network cake baked by Jerilyn Lowe. The Theme Prize was taken by the Yellow Brick Road cake entered by Dobo’s Delights Bake Shoppe and Readmore Hallmark. The High Bid trophy was awarded to the Miami Valley Steel Service cake, baked by Sweeter Side of Life, which brought in a $2500 bid. First place in the corporate class was awarded to Phoenix Bats for their “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” cake, baked by Brittney’s Cakes. First place for individuals went to Stacy and Benny Scott for “The Rose” cake baked by Dobo’s Delights Bake Shoppe. Child Care Choices took first Place in the non-profit group with their “Baby Shark” cake baked by Sarah Crews. The cupcake division prize went to Piqua Parents as Teachers and 3 Joe’s Pizzaria for cupcakes created by WalMart Bakery. First prize for youth was won by Camilla and Alexandra Nicholas. Special Judges awards were given to cakes donated by Piqua Arts Council, Piqua Chamber of Commerce, Angle Touch Massage and Miami Valley Steel.

Those who wish to view the cakes again should check the website www.PiquaCommunityFoundation.org.