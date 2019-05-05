Riverside to host Special Olympics powerlifting tourney

TROY — The Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, also known as Riverside, will host the first local Special Olympics Powerlifting Tournament on Saturday, May 11 at 1625 Troy Sidney Road, Troy. Riverside administers and oversees the Miami County Special Olympics program, which began a powerlifting team in March under the guidance and leadership of Mark Higgins.

Higgins is the owner of Complete Fitness in Tipp City. For many years, he had dreamed of pairing veterans and athletes with developmental disabilities for workouts that would be mutually beneficial. To bring his dream to life, he contacted Riverside’s Community Connections Supervisor Krista Smith, and together, they developed a weekly workout schedule with eight Special Olympics athletes and several veterans. Complete Fitness began hosting “Heroes for Warriors” workouts on March 15. The success was so immediate, Higgins was inspired to take his dream a step further.

By adding workouts to the schedule for two standout athletes, the Miami County Special Olympics Powerlifting Team was born. Caleb Karnehm of Troy and Tristan Yingst of Covington have been training for several weeks, breaking their personal records nearly weekly.

Higgins thought a tournament would be a great way to bring in an added level of competition for the athletes, so he and Smith worked together to plan the first Miami County Special Olympics Powerlifting Tournament, to be held at Riverside/Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities on May 11. Weigh-ins will begin at 9:30 a.m. with competition starting immediately after. Athletes from three neighboring counties will compete in the tournament.

The public is invited to the tournament to cheer on athletes, which will be held in Riverside’s Gym. For more information about Miami County Special Olympics, please contact Krista Smith at (937) 310-3260. For information about Complete Fitness, contact Mark Higgins at (937) 506-7744.