TMCS Lunch on Us program set to begin

TIPP CITY — The TMCS Lunch On Us program needs the following items:

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services has been providing free lunches to the children of Tipp City and Monroe Township during the summer months since 2010. Lunches will be provided beginning on June 10 and end on Aug. 16 and will be closed July 4-5.

The Lunch On Us staff is able to provide hot meals with food, cash, and gift card donations from members of the community. If you would like to donate items for the program contact TMCS at 667-8631 for a list. Volunteers are also needed. For more information, contact TMCS.

Lunches are served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at the United Methodist Church, 8 W. Main St., Tipp City. For those children that cannot come into town, TMCS also has drop off locations at Meadow Drive off of Ginghamsburg Fredrick Road, Tweed Woods Park located on Sequoia Court between Larch and Banyon Tree Way, Cheyane and Comanche Lane near the corner, and Windridge Apartments. Lunches that are left over are given to the residents at Liberty Commons.

TMCS Social Services Coordinator Carol English would like to “Thank Thrivent Financial/Matt Buehrer, Tipp City Area Foundation, Needy Basket, United Way, Tipp City United Methodist Church, local churches, businesses and residents for your continued support with the Lunch On Us Program.”

Contact at 667-8631 or visit tmcomservices.org.