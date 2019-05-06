Piqua man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua man, who eluded law enforcement for several days during a drug-fueled crime spree last December, was sentenced Monday to serve 16 months in prison in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Jeannine Pratt sentenced Terry L. McReynolds Jr., 36, of Piqua, to serve 16 months for fourth-degree aggravated drug trafficking, which was amended down from a third-degree felony in a prior plea agreement.

McReynolds also forfeited a 2000 Buick Century and $40.

McReynolds’ defense attorney Kevin Lennen said McReynolds accepted responsibility for his actions and owned up to the crimes he committed.

McReynolds apologized to the court and the public.

Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Paul Watkins requested the court sentence McReynolds on the high end of his prison term. McReynolds could have faced up to 18 months in prison.

Judge Pratt listed McReynolds’ record, which included two prior felony prison sentences. He also has an open case for misdemeanor theft pending in Darke County.

“I just can’t ignore your lengthy record,” Judge Pratt said.

McReynolds is eligible for good time credit while in prison and is subject to a discretionary post-release control by the adult parole authority.

Co-defendant Cassandra Brumbaugh and McReynolds Jr. were suspects in a number of theft and breaking and entering incidents reported to have occurred in northwest Miami County in December 2018.

McReynolds reportedly fled from Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Dec. 23 and later on Dec. 27. McReynolds and Brumbaugh were discovered on the 4900 block of U.S. Route 36 in Washington Township in a stolen pick-up truck on Dec. 27, at approximately 10:50 p.m., according to previous sheriff’s office reports. The vehicle fled from deputies, and the occupants abandoned the vehicle on the 5500 block of Buckneck Road when it became stuck in a muddy field.

Brumbaugh was taken into custody after that incident. She was sentenced to serve a year in prison for illegal conveyance of drugs in jail and fifth-degree felony breaking and entering charges related to McReynolds.

McReynolds was found later after the Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a male subject staggering around in the area of the 5600 block of Buckneck Road in Newberry Township on Dec. 28.

McReynolds was granted 148 days of jail credit and ordered to pay $150 to Piqua Police Department in restitution.

©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/05/web1_McReynolds.jpg

McReynolds reluded police last December