Covington Council approves increased rates

COVINGTON — Covington Council unanimously approved increases to village water and sewer rates during their meeting on Monday evening after previously tabling the ordinance last month.

Village Administrator Mike Busse explained that the ordinance includes an increase of $7.14 per month per equivalent user, with a 3 percent annual rate increase for years 2020 through 2024. The ordinance is eliminating the current monthly meter maintenance fee of $5.11 and adding a water tower maintenance fee of $8 under the water fees. The sewer capital charge per unit will also increase from the current $6.38 to $10.63. The changes will be effective in June.

The vote came after village residents raised questions about council members meeting outside of regularly scheduled council meetings, ongoing projects like the High Street reconstruction project, and village operations.

The Miami Valley Today will continue to update this story.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

