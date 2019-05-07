Investigation continues into puppy mill

CONCORD TOWNSHIP — On Monday, Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with personnel from the Miami County Animal Shelter, Miami County Public Health, and Miami Children’s Services executed a search warrant at 3365 Peebles Road in Concord Township.

The search warrant was seeking evidence of alleged animal cruelty and alleged child endangering due to filthy and unsanitary conditions in the residence, according to a press release from Sheriff Dave Duchak.

At the conclusion of the search warrant, 125 dogs, many being puppies, were seized by the Miami County Animal Shelter. Two deceased dogs were found in the yard, Duchak said.

Miami County Public Health condemned the residence due to unsanitary conditions, he said. Duchak said the teenage children were placed in a different residence by Miami County Children’s Services with a safety plan put in place to further monitor their well-being.

Local veterinarians and dog groomers are assisting the animal shelter with the care of the dogs, he said.

Duchak said the Miami County Animal Shelter is in need of donations of puppy food, dog food, and dog beds. The items can be dropped off at the animal shelter. If the shelter is closed the items can be left at the front door.

Various rescue groups have been contacted to assist with the dogs and adoption. The breed of the dogs consists primarily of toy poodles and shiz tzu, Duchak said. Those wishing to adopt a dog can go to the Miami County Animal Shelter website at https://www.co.miami.oh.us/shelter. After the application is completed, it can be emailed to animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov.

The investigation continues and criminal charges will be forthcoming after consultation with the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office, he said.