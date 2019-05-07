Commissioners award demolition contract

MIAMI COUNTY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners awarded the contract for the Miami County Plaza demolition and waterproofing project during their meeting on Tuesday morning.

The project was awarded to E. Lee Construction of Delphos at a cost not to exceed $689,990 for the demolition and waterproofing of the courthouse plaza as part of the renovation project for the site. This part of the renovation project will include the tunnel demolition; the site work demolition such as paving, landscape, site lighting, and irrigation; and new sanitary and storm lines; along with waterproofing and storm drainage at the courthouse.

E. Lee Construction Inc. was the only contractor to submit a bid for this portion of the renovation project, and their bid was opened during the commissioners’ meeting on April 25.

Commissioner Ted Mercer noted that this contract is only for the removal of the current site and not the installation of the new improvements yet.

The overall design for the new proposed courthouse plaza, created by Garmann Miller Architects, includes one fountain, which would be located at the front of the courthouse, walkways with pavers that mimic the floors inside the courthouse, and more green space. The design also relocates the county law enforcement memorial to be closer to the Sheriff’s Office entrance.

The project will also address issues with underground utilities, fountain drainage, uneven surfaces, and lighting.

The estimated cost for the entire project is approximately $3.5-$3.7 million, including alternates.

Also during their meeting, the commissioners awarded the Miami County video surveillance and access control project to Chapel-Romanoff Technologies, LLC (CRT) of Dayton. The cost is not to exceed approximately $333,589, which includes the base bid of the project, a service contract, and a change order. This project will include the installation of new JACE-8000s, which are controller and server platforms that connect multiple devices and systems. The change order was due to the previous JACE-616s series in the order bid no longer being supported.

The commissioners also authorized the transfer of a liquor permit from Kountry Kruise Thru Inc. to Steinkes Enterprises LLC, DBA Kountry Kruise Thru, 7235 E. State Route 36 in Fletcher. Commissioners‘ Administrator Leigh Williams said that the sheriff did not oppose this request, so there was no need to request a hearing.

The commissioners then signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the Local Area 7 Workforce Development System Library Partnership. This is a partnership between the Area 7 Workforce Development Board, OhioMeansJobs of Miami County, and the Troy-Miami County Public Library, and the MOU was requested by Miami County Job and Family Services Director Teresa Brubaker.

“The purpose of this MOU is to facilitate collaboration and coordination between the workforce system and the public library system,” Williams said. “The goal is to increase awareness to library customers of employment and training resource availability within the Miami County area, to educate and inform library staff of resources and services available to assist Miami County residents with employment and training needs through the OhioMeansJobs Center, to educate OhioMeansJobs staff of the services available through the library system that may assist job seekers, and to inform young adult specialists assisting young adults of the importance of early literary services and the availability of those services through the library system.”

The commissioners also proclaimed Police Memorial Week to be held between May 11-18 to “publicly salute the service of law enforcement officers in our community and in communities across the nation.”

