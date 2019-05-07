Area briefs

Library to host visit with author

PIQUA — Mindy McGinnis will visit the Piqua Public Library on Saturday, May 11 from 2-4 p.m. She will be discussing her latest teen novel, “Heroine.”

McGinnis is a nationally-renowned Ohio author and Edgar Award-winner who writes across multiple genres, including post-apocalyptic, historical, thriller, contemporary, mystery, and fantasy.

When a car crash sidelines Mickey just before softball season, she has to find a way to hold on to her spot as the catcher for a team expected to make a historic tournament run. Behind the plate is the only place she’s ever felt comfortable, and the painkillers she’s been prescribed can help her get there.

Other books by McGinnis include “Not a Drop to Drink,” “In a Handful of Dust,” “A Madness So Discreet,” and more.

Democratic Women to meet

TROY— The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 6:30 p.m. May 13 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy.

For more information about MCDW, visit miamicountydems.org.

Habitat Hunters offered

TIPP CITY — The Miami County Park District will hold its Habitat Hunters program from 10-11:30 a.m. May 18 at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Enjoy taking a scenic walk through Charleston falls with your elementary-aged child as we discover the different types of animals in their habitats and how they use them. Families of all ages welcome.

Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Open house upcoming

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Historical Society will be hosting an open house from 1-3 p.m. May 19 on the southeast corner of Third and Walnut streets. Third Street will be closed from Main to Walnut street. There will be displays outside and the museum will be open. Bring family and friends and browse a while, have some refreshments, and visit with members.

The Lutheran church parking lot Fourth and Walnut streets entrances will be open, as well as on street parking is also available. In case of rain or high winds, this activity will have to be cancelled.

For more information, call Gordon at 667-3051 or Susie at 698-6798.