FFA Members compete at state FFA convention

CASSTOWN — Members of the Miami East-Miami Valley Career Technology Center FFA Chapter attended the Ohio FFA State Convention May 2-3 in Columbus.

Members were recognized for various accomplishments and competed in several contests. While in Columbus, the members the convention’s Career Show, met FFA members from across the state and enjoyed eating out.

Motivational speakers at the convention included: Professional Motivational Speakers quadriplegic farmer Chris Koch, deaf singer Mandy Harvey, National FFA Advisor Dr. Steven Brown, National FFA Secretary Layni LeBlanc and State FFA President Koleson McCoy.

The highlight of the trip was the conferring of the State FFA Degree. This year, Miami East High School had seven members receive such an honor. Seniors Liza Bair and Kaitlyn Hawes and juniors Michael Bair, Ethin Bendickson, Lucas Gilliland, Savannah Holzen and Kearsten Kirby earned the degree. The degree requirements are based on their earned income from their Supervised Agricultural Experience program, leadership experience, and FFA and community activities.

Maci Krites was recognized for being a Star State in Agribusiness finalist. Krites owns her own welding business, “Maci’s Weld Art,” in which she designs and welds various products. She was a top four in the state for the honor.

During the National Chapter Award results, the chapter was named a top 10 chapter out of over 320 chapters in the state. Additionally, the chapter placed in the top 10 in the areas of: Growing Leaders, Building Communities and Strengthening Agriculture. These results are from the chapter’s National Chapter Application. The application will now be sent to the National FFA for review and placing. Additionally, the chapter was recognized for being a Gold Medal Chapter. Members sharing informational presentations were Ethin Bendickson, Kylie Blair, Carter Gilbert, Kirby, Krites and Lauren Wright.

Students were recognized for having outstanding Supervised Agricultural Experience Programs through the State Proficiency Award program. All students earned a cash prize and were recognized on stage with a plaque. Kylie Blair was named the State Winner in the area of Agricultural Sales-Placement. She will now have her application forwarded to National FFA for further competition.

Additionally in proficiency awards, Gilliland was named second in the area of Beef Production-Placement. Zach Kronenberger placed second in the area of Small Animal Production and Care. Michael Bair was named fourth place in Diversified Livestock Production, fourth in Dairy Production-Placement and third in the area of Poultry Production.

Past chapter officers submitted their year’s officer books. Bendickson, Jarrett Winner and Wright received state recognition for completing a Gold rated Chapter Secretary’s, Treasurer’s Book and Reporter’s Book, respectfully.

In the State Agriscience Fair, members conducted a research project, created a display and participated in an interview. Paige Pence and Wright placed second in their division and earned a gold rating with their research project, “Does the crude protein and fat levels effect the growth of market broilers?”

Makayla Brittain,Bendickson, Jayden Gates and Gilbert were members of the State FFA Band. Libby Carpenter, Morgan Nosker, Rylee Puthoff and Isabella Waite were members of the State FFA Choir. Other recognition for the Miami East-MVCTC FFA included special recognition for the donation of monies to various charities.

Members attending: Elizabeth Bair, Michael Bair, Ethin Bendickson, Kylie Blair, Makayla Brittain, Libby Carpenter, Jayden Gates, Carter Gilbert, Lucas Gilliland, Savanna Holzen, Kearsten Kirby, Maci Krites, Zach Kronenberger, Evan Massie, Morgan Nosker, Paige Pence, Rylee Puthoff, Emma Sutherly, Samuel Sutherly, Leann Vernon, Isabella Waite, Jarrett Winner and Lauren Wright. Several parents and special guests joined the chapter during the convention to celebrate the accomplishments.